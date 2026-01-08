Obituaries 1-7-26

Michael Yasi

November 4, 1922 — January 1, 2026

With great love and gratitude for his life, we announce the passing of Michael “Mike” Yasi on January 1, 2026. Born on November 4, 1922 in the Lynde neighborhood of Everett, Mike lived a life defined by love, service, music and family.

Mike was a proud graduate of Everett High School, Class of 1941. The oldest of seven boys, he carried the role with quiet leadership and devotion throughout his life. He went on to serve his country honorably during World War II as a member of the now famed “Ghost Army,” participating in tactical deception operations that helped save countless lives.

Following his military service, Mike began a long career with the United States Postal Service, working as a window clerk at the post office on Broadway in Revere. He enjoyed his daily interactions with the public and the fact that he could walk to work every day.

Music was woven into the fabric of Mike’s life. His voice was a familiar and comforting presence at family gatherings, where he delighted loved ones with his favorite song, “Mamma,” and countless other Italian melodies. Music wasn’t just something he enjoyed—it was how he connected, often breaking into song during everyday conversations simply to bring a smile to someone’s face.

Mike shared a beautiful love story with his late wife, Carmella, the adventurous spirit in their marriage. The two met through mutual friends at a St. Patrick’s Day dance in Malden, and were married in November of that same year—just eight months later. Together, they hosted dance lessons in their basement, welcoming siblings and friends, and filling the home with laughter, music and movement. Saturday nights were often reserved for dancing out together—a joy they never outgrew. Carmella loved to travel and, with her by his side and their three young children in the back seat, Mike drove cross country. Two years later, the family created more cherished memories driving across Italy, with Mike at the wheel.

Mike found happiness in simple pleasures—throwing horseshoes, playing cards and reminiscing about a life well lived.

Mike is survived by his loving children: Maria DiChiara and her husband, David of Danvers, Roseanne Ham and her husband, Robert of Wilmington, and Annmarie Stasio and her husband, Michael of North Reading. He was a devoted and proud grandfather to Jessica Martin and her husband, Kevin, James Ham and his wife, Alyssa, Michael and Matthew DiChiara, and Julia, Brian and Paul Stasio.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Carmella, his parents, Fred and Mary Yas, and his six brothers: William, Edward, Fred, Robert, Daniel and Richard Yasi.

Mike’s life was a beautiful melody—one of generosity, kindness, resilience, and joy. His warmth, humor, and song will echo in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Visiting hours will be held today, Wednesday, January 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. A Funeral Service will be held from the Buonfiglio Funeral Home on Thursday, January 8, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church, Revere, at 10 a.m. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike’s memory to Care Dimensions:https://secure.qgiv.com/for/xuihvw

Family and friends are invited to share memories, stories, and photographs on Mike’s memorial page as we celebrate a life so richly and lovingly lived. Buonfiglio.com.

Luigi DiChiara

November 29, 1946 — January 4, 2026

Luigi DiChiara, a devoted, humble, and generous soul, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2026, leaving behind a legacy rooted in hard work, kindness and deep family devotion.

He was born on November 29, 1946, in the beautiful town of Melito Irpino, in the Province of Avellino, Italy, where he spent his early years surrounded by the traditions and values that shaped his life. In 1971, Luigi immigrated to Revere, where he planted firm roots and spent the remainder of his life building a home, a family, and a reputation defined by integrity and warmth.

Luigi was a proud and hardworking laborer with Local 22 and also operated a small landscaping business built entirely through word of mouth. People genuinely loved working with him—not only for the quality of his work, but for the conversations that came with it. Luigi was deeply social and enjoyed chatting with his clients, sharing stories, laughter and forming lasting connections.

A true lover of the outdoors, Luigi found peace tending to his garden and his cherished chicken coop, caring for his plants and animals with patience and pride. Those same qualities defined him as a husband, father, brother, and friend. Family was always his greatest priority. Luigi was the quiet peacemaker—never one for anger, always striving to keep harmony within the family, offering calm guidance, understanding, and a steady presence. His gentle nature and infectious smile made him beloved by all who knew him.

Luigi is survived by his beloved wife, Carmela DiChiara; his devoted children, Maria Koozmin and her husband, Michael of California, Anthony DiChiara and his loving partner, Jennifer and Pina DiChiara and her husband, Marcelo Spencer, all of Revere. He was the cherished brother of Rosina D’Ambrosio and the late Pasquale DiChiara. He was predeceased by his parents, Prisco DiChiara and Maria Grazia Sorrentino. Luigi is also survived by loving nieces and nephews.

Luigi’s generosity, humility, and love will live on in the hearts of those fortunate enough to have known him. His memory will continue to inspire all who were touched by his gentle spirit and unwavering devotion to family.

To honor the life of Luigi DiChiara, family and friends are invited to share memories and upload photos to his memorial page. These stories and images will serve as a comforting tribute to a life well lived.

Visiting hours will be on Friday, January 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. A Funeral Service will be held from the funeral home on Saturday, January 10, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church, Revere, at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum.

Diane M. Tarantino

Retired Advance Practice MGH Nurse

Diane Maria Tarantino, formerly Diane Maria Lamborghini, left the planet on

January 3rd at the age of 84. She resided at 71 Case Drive in Revere.

She was the daughter of Charles E. Lamborghini, formerly Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars in Miami, Florida and Dorothy L. Maria, longtime waitress at Durgin Park Restaurant in Boston. She was the mother of Craig S. Tarantino, Carla A. Tarantino and Christina D. Tarantino and the grandmother of Emma K. Tarantino, Nicholas J. Tarantino, Julia A. Tarantino, Daniel S. Tarantino and Violette D. Tarantino-Marie.

Diane achieved academic success as an Advanced Practice Nurse and was employed at MGH for many years. She dedicated her life to helping people in her chosen profession. As a single mother, she devoted her life to the wellbeing of her children and did the best she could to inspire honorable morals and values that paved their way to lives in their chosen professions in the area of improving humanity, specifically Craig, who is a Physical Therapist, Carla is a Massage Therapist and Christina dedicated her career to Teaching first grade children.

She appreciated and loved the “arts” and enjoyed all kinds of music especially jazz. She loved dance and attended numerous Ballet performances in Boston.

Interior design and fashion were among her other interests. She adored exercise and appreciated the value of a walking program every day. She viewed her home as a sanctuary of peace and she loved the U.S.A. She regularly practiced her faith.

May she rest in peace, Amen.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere on Thursday, January 8th from 6 to 8 p.m. Her Funeral will begin from the funeral home on Friday, January 9th at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Richard “Jesse” James

Retired Revere Police Sergeant

Retired Sgt. Revere Police Richard “Jesse” James passed away on December 28, 2025, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 81.

Born in Boston on August 27, 1944 to the late Joseph T. James and Dorothea (Daniels), Richard was a dedicated and courageous sergeant for the Revere Police Department. His commitment to the safety of his community was unmatched, even in the face of great danger. It was during a riot that Richard was injured in the line of duty, but his spirit remained unbroken. Richard was one of those strong individuals. His love for adventure and the Wild West was apparent in his collection of guns and his fondness for Westerns, especially the Adventures of Wells Fargo. Richard was also a true historian at heart, always eager to delve into the pages of the past and learn more about the world.

A devoted father of Eric J. James of St. Louis, MO, Mark R. James of Peabody, and the late Scott James, he was the adored grandfather of Katelyn A. James, dear brother of Steven T. James and his companion, Michelle of Swampscott, Gary P. James and his wife, Marianne of Revere and Mark R. James and his wife, Kathy of North Reading. He is also survived by his special friends, Jay Paul Satin, Esq. and his wife, Jackie, Kevin Leach and many loving nieces, nephews, and good friends. Jesse was a dog lover and best friend to Rocky and Bella.

A Visitation was held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Sunday, January 4 and a continued visitation was at the funeral home on Monday followed by a Graveside Service at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or at www.stjude.org.

We invite you to share your cherished memories of Richard and upload pictures to his memorial page at www.buonfiglio.com.

Robert K. DeLena

October 19, 1942 — December 30, 2025

Robert K. DeLena of Revere, 83, died on December 30, 2025, following a spirited battle with dementia.

Bob was the devoted husband of Joan (Schloss) DeLena who passed away in 2020, and the beloved father of Robert C. DeLena (Mary Beth DeLena) of Sudbury, MA, and Jon C. DeLena (Joanne DeLena) of Bedford, NH. He was also the beloved grandfather of Ryan DeLena, Abigail DeLena, Gabriella DeLena, Riley DeLena and Jagger DeLena; the son of the late Giuseppe DiLena and Theresa (Quintina) DiLena, and devoted brother to the late Frank DiLena, Louis, Jerry, Ronald, Richard and Joseph DeLena, Katherine Penza, Rose Marotta and Gloria MacDonald. Bob was also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Bob was a graduate of Revere High School, Calvin Coolidge College, and received a Master of Arts in Social Work from Boston University. He spent time as a rehabilitation counselor before accepting a position with the Massachusetts Teachers’ Retirement Board, where he was eventually named Deputy Director. There, he met Joan, and they married in 1992, and moved to Melrose where they lived happily for almost three decades.

Bob was a loving father and never missed a game Robbie and Jon played, even when he was supposed to be at work. He was passionate about education and was extremely prideful of the career trajectories of both his sons. As he grew older, he channeled his energy into his grandchildren. He loved singing duets with Abigail and hearing about her work in biology, and he was immensely proud of Ryan’s adventures chronicled in his book Without Restraint, and the documentary Ninety One.

Bobby D., as he was known to friends and colleagues, was best known for his sense of humor and turned everyday tasks into hilarious tales of the people he encountered. Yet, when things turned serious, he was the go-to person whenever a friend or co-worker sought mentoring or guidance. Since his passing, dozens of people reached out to highlight Bob’s impact on their lives.

Before dementia struck, Bob was a passionate golfer, and he loved sports and music until the day he died. As a boy, he served as a soloist in the St. Anthony’s Church Choir and never forgot a Palm Sunday hymn called The Blossoms, singing it hundreds of times for the residents and staff at The Carriage House, the facility where he spent the final five years of his life.

Bob’s infectious humor, kindness, and guidance will live on in the many lives he touched, and his life will be celebrated at Buonfiglio Funeral Home (128 Revere Street) in Revere on Thursday, January 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a brief service at approximately 7 p.m.

For guest book, please visit Buonfiglio.com.

Francis D. “Fran” Leonard

Retired Salem High School Teacher and Conductor on the North Conway Scenic Railroad

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, January 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Francis D. Leonard, who passed away on January 4 at 87 years of age. His Funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, January 8th at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Michael the Archangel Chapel at Chelsea Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born in East Boston, he was the son of Francis D. Leonard, Sr. and Doris (Pryor) Leonard. He was raised in East Boston and attended Boston Technical High School. Soon after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and serviced during the Vietnam Era.

Upon his return home, he married Elizabeth “Betty” (Murphy) in 1963 and the couple settled in Revere where they raised their family. Fran worked for many years at Raytheon before realizing his dream of becoming a teacher. He attended Boston State College and Salem State College, studying nights and weekends to obtain his bachelor’s degree. Frank was a teacher at Salem High School for over 32 years, prior to retiring in 2003. His devotion to his pupils led numerous students on the correct path in life.

Frank and his wife enjoyed spending summers in Conway, New Hampshire for many years and that led to Frank serving as a Conductor on the North Conway Scenic Railroad.

The beloved husband of Elizabeth A. “Betty” (Murphy) Leonard of Revere, he was the devoted father of Kenneth Leonard, Sean Leonard and Mark Leonard; cherished grandfather of Sean Leonard, Jr. and Matthew Leonard; dear brother of the late Lois Mann and Doris DeStefano.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.