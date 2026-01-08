Massachusetts reports very high flu activity with cases climbing 

Pediatric deaths underscore urgent need for vaccination, preventive measures

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting very high and rising levels of influenza activity statewide as the Commonwealth moves through peak flu season. Thousands of residents have become ill, forcing them to miss work, school, and other activities. Many are experiencing serious complications, leading to increased visits to urgent care centers and emergency departments, and high levels of hospitalization.

The current widespread burden of illness underscores the importance of taking preventive measures, especially vaccination, to reduce severe disease and protect individuals, families, and communities.

Tragically, influenza has already been reported to be associated with the deaths of three pediatric patients in Massachusetts during recent weeks. In addition, there have been 29 adult influenza deaths reported so far this season. While COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) rates currently remain low, cases of both illnesses are beginning to rise. DPH is reviewing two possible COVID-19-associated deaths and one RSV-associated death in individuals younger than 18 years.

“This is a moment for clarity, urgency, and action,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “These viruses are serious, dangerous, and life-threatening. We are seeing children who are seriously ill, families grieving devastating losses, and hospitals under capacity strain. There is a simple, effective, and available way to address these concerns: vaccines. They can prevent serious illness and hospitalization. And they save lives. If you have not yet been vaccinated against flu or COVID-19 this season, now is the time. It is not too late. Choosing vaccination is choosing to protect yourself, your family, your friends, your colleagues, and your community.”

Hospitals across Massachusetts are continuing to see high numbers of patients seeking care for respiratory illness. Each day last week, there were nearly 9,000 emergency department visits statewide, with approximately one-quarter of those related to acute respiratory illness, including flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Some regions in the state reported challenging hospital capacity levels exceeding 90% in medical-surgical units, largely related to influenza.

DPH urges everyone 6 months of age and older to stay up to date on flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. These annual shots can be given at the same visit and are available from local boards of health, community health centers, pharmacies, and many health care providers.

Vaccination is especially important for people at higher risk of severe disease, including adults age 65 years and older, children between 6 months and 2 years old, people with chronic respiratory conditions or heart disease, individuals who are immunocompromised, and people who are pregnant. Vaccination also helps protect family members, coworkers, and others in the community who may be more vulnerable to serious illness.

For RSV, one-time immunization is recommended for adults age 75 and older, those aged 50-74 who have conditions that put them at increased risk, and people who are pregnant. For infants and children, parents should talk with their child’s health care provider about RSV immunization. It is recommended that infants younger than 8 months be immunized if the birth parent did not receive the RSV shot during pregnancy. Children between 8 and 19 months who are at increased risk because of certain pulmonary or immune system disorders should also be immunized.

In Massachusetts, vaccines are covered by insurance and are available at no cost for almost all adults. All vaccines for individuals younger than 18 years are supplied free of charge to health care providers through the state’s universal childhood immunization program.

For those who begin to experience flu symptoms – which include high fever, chills, muscle aches, headache, extreme fatigue, cough, sore throat, and congestion – antiviral medications, such as oseltamivir (Tamiflu), are available by prescription. When started early, these medications can significantly reduce the severity of illness. Parents are encouraged to seek medical advice promptly if they or their children develop flu-like symptoms.

Spending time indoors and around larger groups increases the likelihood of exposure to respiratory viruses. The following everyday measures can help prevent illness:

• Stay up to date on flu and COVID-19 vaccinations

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water

• Stay home when sick

• Cover coughs and sneezes

• Consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor settings, especially if you or a loved one is at higher risk.

DPH continues to closely monitor respiratory activity and hospital capacity across Massachusetts. Up-to-date data are available on the DPH respiratory virus dashboard online at mass.gov/info-details/viral-

respiratory-illness-

reporting.