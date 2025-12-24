RHS ROUNDUP 12-24-25

Revere boys basketball to host holiday tourney Monday and Tuesday

The Revere High boys basketball team will host the Patriot Holiday Tournament next Monday and Tuesday (December 29-30) at the RHS Merullo Fieldhouse.

East Boston and Stoneham will open the tourney Monday afternoon at 3:00 followed by a match between Revere and Malden at 4:30.

The consolation and championship games will be held on Tuesday at 3::00 and 4:30.

RHS girls basketball opens season with

two victories

The Revere High girls basketball team opened its season with a pair of victories over Greater Boston League rivals Lynn Classical (49-40) and Lynn English (52-31) last week.

Coach Ariana Rivera and her crew were scheduled to meet non-league opponent Marblehead this past Monday and GBL foe Medford yesterday (Tuesday)

They will be off for the next two weeks until they make the short trek to GBL foe Chelsea on Tuesday, January 6.

Revere boys win 4 x 200 relay at Speed Classic

The Revere High 4 x 200 relay quartet of Oliver Escobar, Joey Angiulo, Kepler Celamy, and Jeremy X sped to a first-place finish with a time of 1:35.12 at this past Sunday’s Speed Classic that was held at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury.

The Patriots’ winning time was 0.93 of a second faster than the second place team from Norton. There were 27 teams competing in the event.

RHS girls and

boys track teams

improve to 4-0

The Revere High girls and boys indoor track and field teams stand at 4-0 on the season after victories over Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Chelsea and Lynn English in a tri-meet this past Friday evening at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury.

Among the Patriots who shone for coach David Fleming’s squad in the runaway wins over Chelsea (71-20) and English (69-20) was senior Oliver Escobar, who won the high jump with the top leap (5’-10”) of the night among all GBL contestants (every GBL school competes on Friday nights at the Reggie with either dual or tri-meets against their GBL foes). Oliver also recorded the third-fastest 55 meter dash of the evening with a sprint of 6.85.

Senior Edwin Alarcon was the king of the 1000 with the fastest-time-of-all on the night of 3:04.10.

Junior teammate Joey Angiulo recorded the second-best long jump of the evening with a flight of 19’-0.50” and in the 300 dash, Joey sped to the fourth-fastest time with a clocking of 39.36.

Sophomore Thomas Waldron was third fastest in the GBL in 11:56.02; Nathan Krokos was the second fastest in the 55 hurdles with a time of 9.74; and Silvio Neto was the #3 shot-putter of the evening with a toss of 40’-0.50”.

On the girls’ side, senior Gemma Stamatopoulos was a stand-out once again. Gemma recorded the fastest time of the evening (by three seconds) in the 600 in 1:51.54; tied for first place in the high jump with a leap of 4’-8”; and ran the third-best time in the mile in 6:30.89.

Olivia Rupp crushed the field in the two-mile by 41 seconds with a time of 13:07.81 and recorded the third-best time among all GBL contestants in the 1000 in 3:45.94.

Dayana Ortega had the second-fastest clocking in the 55 hurdles in 10.61 and Rania Hamdani’s time of 46.62 in the 300 dash was the third-best.

Full results of all of the RHS point-scorers will appear in next week’s Journal.

RHS boys basketball drops

contests to Lynn

Classical, English

The Revere High boys basketball team was hoping to turn the page coming off its tough loss to Arlington Catholic in the Patriots’ season-opener when the Patriots traveled to Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn Classical last Tuesday, but came up short by a score of 51-31.

The first quarter was very slow-moving for both teams. Patriot junior point guard Adnane Amime made two floaters in the lane and senior tri-captain Devin Berry had a put-back on an offensive rebound, but that would be the only offense Revere could put together in the opening eight minutes.

Trailing 12-6 heading into the second period, Revere picked up the pressure defensively to create some offense. Sophomore guard Charles Dobre had two steals and two fast-break layups and junior power forward Nico Cespedes scored twice inside to cut into the Classical lead. Senior forward Adrian Sanchez added a free-throw for the Patriots, but Revere still trailed, 20-15 at the intermission.

“Coming out of the halftime locker room, we were hoping to keep the pace slow and stay close,” said RHS head coach David Leary.

However, the Rams came out on fire and pushed the lead quickly to 14 points before Revere could record a basket. One positive for the Patriots was the offense provided by junior forward Lucca Albano, who had three nice drives to the basket for six points in the quarter.

With Revere trailing 37-26 heading into the final quarter, Cespedes would add two more baskets inside, as well as a free-throw, to give Nico nine points and eight rebounds for the contest.

Senior guard Joseph Calla and senior captain Nick Rupp both made some nice baskets, but it just was not enough for the Patriots to mount a comeback.

Revere head coach David Larry was disappointed after the game with his team’s performance, but remains optimistic about the season. “I just thought once we got down 10-12 points, we hung our heads instead of pushing back, and the game got out of hand from there. Our first-half defense was encouraging, but our turnovers offensively led to the big scoring disparity. We have a lot of work to do to improve, but I’m confident these boys will put in the work.”

Two nights later the Patriots made another trip over the bridge to Lynn to take on the Lynn English Bulldogs, who usually rank among the “big dogs” in the GBL.

Revere got off to a much better start in this encounter. Senior tri-captain Devin Berry would get the offense going with two free throws and two tough drives in the lane. Sophomore guard Charles Dobre, who recorded 12 points and two steals on the night, had three fast-break lay-ups in the first quarter.

Lynn English pushed the ball at the end of the period and hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to take a 14-13 lead after the first frame. The Revere offense began to struggle in the second quarter, as it did on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs extended their defense, creating many turnovers. However, the Patriots’ defense and rebounding kept them within striking range, 27-20, at the intermission.

Offensively in the second period, Dobre hit for a bucket, junior guard lucca Albano had a nice drive to the hoop, and junior Bryan David had a nice offensive rebound and put-back.

The Patriots’ opened the second half promisingly. Devin Berry (who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds) hit for three baskets and Dobre added a fast break layup.

Junior forward Nico Cespedes had a nice put-back (plus the foul) and sank two free throws on the next possession, giving him five points for the game with five rebounds.

After senior forward Jarian Sanchez made a nice basket and junior forward Bryan David added another put-back, the Patriots trailed by one, 38-37, entering the final period.

The defensive intensity picked up on both sides to start the quarter. Revere managed just three buckets, from Berry, Dobre, and Albano, but Lynn English was able to get to the foul line and made a huge three-pointer to push the lead to seven points with two minutes remaining.

Bryan David (who finished with a near double-double with 11 rebounds and nine points) made a nice basket on an inbounds play and then put back a follow-up rebound on Revere’s next possession to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to three with just 1:20 remaining.

However, Revere unfortunately needed to foul down the stretch to stop the clock and the Bulldogs made all of their free throws in the clutch to hold on for a 56-47 win.

“I was encouraged by the team’s effort, especially on the offensive boards as we had 18 for the game,” said Leary. “I thought we played with more spirit on both ends of the floor. We are going to have to win games this year with our defense, our rebounding, and taking care of the basketball. We had too many turnovers again, which gave English more opportunities to score and I think that was the difference in the game.”

Leary and his crew were scheduled to meet GBL foe Medford this past Monday night and then will host the Patriot Holiday Tournament next Monday and Tuesday afternoon at the Merullo Fieldhouse (see story above for full schedule).