Governor celebrates new law sponsored by Rep. Giannino

On Monday, Governor Maura Healey celebrated a new law sponsored by Revere State Representative Jessica Giannino that enhances protections for state law enforcement officers who suffer catastrophic injuries due to an act of violence while in the line of duty.

The legislation, which was included in the FY-2025 supplemental budget, ensures that injured state police officers receive the same disability and retirement benefits as other first responders, providing greater financial security for them and their families. Healey signed this provision into law on Nov. 25

“As a former Prosecutor and Attorney General, I know firsthand how Law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way every single day to keep our communities safe,” said Healey. “We owe it to them to make sure that they and their families are supported if they are injured in the line of duty, and that is what this legislation does. I’m grateful to both the legislature and to the dedicated men and women of the Massachusetts State Police for securing these essential protections for their brother and sister officers.”

The new law ensures that members of the state police injured by violence while protecting the public are eligible to receive a disability retirement benefit equal to 100 percent of their regular compensation until reaching mandatory retirement age, with continued enhanced benefits thereafter. The legislation also expands eligibility and clarifies the definition of injuries sustained during violent acts, creating a more consistent and equitable system statewide.

“I want to thank Governor Healey for signing this important expansion into law and for her continued commitment to the men and women who serve on the front lines of public safety,” said Giannino. “I am also deeply grateful to Speaker Mariano and Chair Michlewitz, for their

partnership and leadership in advancing this legislation. I am proud to have been the original sponsor of the law that created violent line-of-duty injury protections for police officers, and the amendment extending those same protections to Massachusetts State Troopers is a critical and long-overdue step.

“When an officer or trooper is permanently injured by violence while protecting others, they deserve certainty, dignity, and full support from the Commonwealth.”

Earlier this year, State Trooper Donald Bossi was seriously injured by a man driving a stolen motorcycle in Revere.

“I would like to thank Representative Jessica Gianino and her co-sponsors for presenting and amending House Bill,” said Bossi. “I would also like to thank Governor Maura Healey for her ongoing support of law enforcement in the Commonwealth as displayed by signing this bill. Law enforcement professionals understand and accept the risks inherent in our profession.

“This bill demonstrates the administration’s commitment to us. As the victim of a violent, near fatal assault, I take great consolation in knowing that if I had succumbed to my injuries, or if I am not able to return to the career that I love, my family will be taken care of.”

State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said the women and men of the Massachusetts State Police deeply appreciate the action of Governor Healey and the State Legislature to deliver important resources for those affected by violence in the course of their duties.

“Those who raise their hand to serve will never walk alone in their hour of need,” Noble said. “These enhanced measures fulfill our collective promise to stand with public servants who suffer an enormous personal cost.”