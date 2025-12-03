News Briefs

BIC to Host Annual Tree Lighting and Clothing Drive on Sunday, Dec. 7

The Beachmont Improvement Committee (BIC) will host its Annual Community Tree Lighting on Sunday December, 7 at 5 p.m. at the Beachmont Community Park at Douglas Cummings Square (in front of the Julia Ward Howe building on Crescent Avenue).

The night will feature a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot chocolate, holiday treats and more.

In conjunction with the event, the BIC is also conducting its annual Clothing Drive to benefit the students at the Beachmont Elementary School. Between now and the event, BIC will be collecting new winter clothing items (coats, hats, gloves, socks, etc.), as well as new pajamas.

Those who cannot attend the event but would like to donate to the drive can message the group on Facebook, Instagram or email them at [email protected] and they will arrange drop off and pick up.

USPS Reminds Customers to Keep Paths Cleared for Carrier and Public Safety

The Postal Service is reaching out to communities throughout the region to raise public awareness of the importance of keeping walkways, sidewalks, and approaches to mailboxes clear from snow and ice so letter carriers can provide safe and timely mail delivery.

Mounds of snow and patches of ice in front of mailboxes create havoc for carriers trying to safely deliver the mail. Postal officials emphasize that residents maintaining a clear path to the mailbox — including steps, porches, walkways and street approach — will help postal carriers provide timely delivery service. Customers receiving curbside delivery should also ensure clear access to their mailboxes for letter carriers from the street.

Postal employees make every reasonable effort to deliver the mail in many difficult weather conditions. At the same time, we must insure the safety of our carriers along their routes. Carriers are not allowed to attempt door delivery when there is a heavy buildup of snow and ice on sidewalks, steps or porches. They are not allowed to dismount for curbside boxes blocked by snow and ice buildup.

If mailboxes are blocked off and conditions are difficult, letter carriers must always consider safety and accessibility first. Letter carriers are instructed to not deliver to mailboxes and locations which are too hazardous or unsafe to access.

The U.S. Postal Service and postal letter carriers greatly appreciate your support.