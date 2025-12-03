City announces the return of Holiday Light Contest

The City of Revere invites residents to celebrate the holidays and showcase their decorating skills by participating in the City’s Annual Holiday Light Contest. The winner of the contest will receive a grand prize: a free, year-long membership to the brand new Robert J. Haas Jr. Health and Wellness Center.

How to Enter

Revere Residents can nominate themselves, friends, or neighbors using one of the following methods:

Online Form: Complete the submission form on the City’s website – https://www.revere.org/contest..

Email: Send your name, address, contact number, and photos to [email protected].

Revere 311 App/Website: Submit your nomination through the Revere 311 App by selecting the “Holiday Light Contest” Service Request type or through the website app.

By entering, residents agree to allow the City to share the content on social media and revere.org.

Holiday Stroll Map

As submissions are received, the City will update a live map highlighting the decorated home locations for all residents to enjoy a self-guided Holiday Stroll.