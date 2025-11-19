Healey-Driscoll Administration Expands Early Literacy Training for Educators Through Literacy Launch Institutes  

Registration now open for early literacy professional development

Special to the Journal

The Healey-Driscoll Administration today announced the opening of registration for the second year of Literacy Launch Institutes, a statewide program that provides early literacy training for educators working with children in pre-K through grade 3. Over the summer, the first Literacy Launch Institutes reached over 500 school and community-based preschool program educators and higher education early literacy faculty.

Part of Governor Healey’s Literacy Launch: Reading Success from Age 3 through Grade 3 initiative, the institutes provide hands-on, evidence-based professional learning to strengthen early literacy instruction. Literacy Launch remains a key pillar of the state’s investment in helping all children learn to read by third grade. Eligible educators can register for the institutes online.

“It’s crucial for our teachers to have access to high-quality early literacy training to support all of their students,” said Governor Maura Healey. “These institutes give hundreds of teachers and school leaders the opportunity to learn cutting-edge, evidence-based literacy practices at no cost.”

“With Literacy Launch Institutes, we’re advancing our commitment to high-quality literacy education in Massachusetts,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Any public school early literacy educator can participate at no cost and learn the most up-to-date research and tools to help students succeed.”

This year, the Literacy Launch Institutes will serve up to 1,300 educators across four summer institutes and two Friday/Saturday institutes held during the school year. The 2026 schedule of institutes kicks off with trainings in Worcester and Northampton in January, February and March.

“It was great to attend the first Literacy Launch Institutes over the summer, and I am pleased we are able to offer more sessions this year,” said Education Secretary Dr. Patrick Tutwiler. “When teachers have access to strong training and ongoing support, students thrive. These institutes represent the next step in our efforts to build a literacy system that works for every child.”

Jointly offered by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and the Department of Early Education and Care (EEC), Literacy Launch Institutes provide four full days of in-person training. Educators will learn how to integrate evidence-based and culturally sustaining literacy instruction in diverse classrooms. Any Massachusetts public school educator who supports literacy instruction in grades pre-K – 3 is eligible to register at no cost until registration is full. This includes classroom teachers, special education teachers, English as a second language teachers, school principals and district leaders. Higher education faculty and leaders who train pre-service teachers in early literacy are also eligible, as are some community-based preschool teachers.

Massachusetts-based HILL for Literacy will facilitate the institutes. Teams that complete the program will be eligible to apply for additional in-school support during the 2026–27 school year. Participants will earn Professional Development Points (PDPs), and certain participants are eligible to receive a stipend for successful completion of an institute.

“The first time we offered Literacy Launch Institutes, we had more demand than seats,” said Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Pedro Martinez. “I was thrilled to see how many educators—both new and experienced—participated, and I’m glad to offer more institutes in 2026.”

“Early educators play a critical role in building the foundation for lifelong reading success, and these institutes provide the tools and training to support young learners,” said Early Education and Care Commissioner Amy Kershaw. “The Administration’s investment in high-quality, evidence-based literacy instruction helps ensure each child in Massachusetts has the opportunity to be a confident, capable reader.”

The FY26 state budget included $15 million for Literacy Launch, supporting educator training, district grants, and teacher preparation program alignment.