Bringing Artists Together

Johnson collaborates with Revere Parks and Rec on special needs art program

By Cary Shuman

Margo Johnson is on a roll in two cities, Chelsea and her hometown of Revere.

Johnson was recently recognized for founding and continuing her support and keen organizational skills for “Chelsea Reads,” a National Family Literacy month celebration that, oh, by the way, has become that city’s largest one-day event for youths with hundreds in attendance in each year.

In the Beach City, Johnson has helped launch an art program for adults with special needs and disabilities at the Revere Parks and Recreation youth center.

Johnson has joined with Jen Duggan, special assistant to Parks and Recreation Director Mike Hinojosa, to host the program held Tuesday nights at the center.

The program has become a big regional draw for artists, with enrollment growing each week.

“I think we’re off to a really good start,” added Duggan.

Duggan said the weekly agenda varies with arts and crafts, paintings, and paper mache projects, noting, “we’ve done a little bit of everything.”

Johnson, whose grandson, Stephen Prizio, is one of the participants in the art program, couldn’t be happier with the response to her initiative and Hinojosa’s support.

“I say it’s all fabulous, and I see the social networking aspect of it, too, with the adults working and communicating with others,” said Johnson.

“Creating friendships is what it’s all about,” added Duggan.

Duggan said each session has a theme for the artwork. Last month, Halloween was one of the main topics while this month “it’s been the fall season and Thanksgiving this month. In December, the theme will be Christmas and the holiday season.” The art program runs for one hour each week, and enrollment is available to residents 16 and over