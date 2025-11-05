Traffic Comm. Increases Fines for Parking Scofflaws

By Journal Staff

The Revere Traffic Commission held a brief (10 minutes), but consequential — for motorists who are parking scofflaws — meeting on October 16.

DPW Director Christopher Ciaramella presided over the session that was attended by fellow members City Engineer Nick Rystrom, Police Chief Maria LaVita, and Fire Chief James Cullen.

The commissioners approved a series of increases to the schedule of fines for parking violations throughout the city upon the recommendation of Zach Babo, the city’s Parking Commissioner. Babo explained that the increases in fines will bring the city in line with the fines imposed by other communities. Babo noted that the parking violations are a matter of public safety, encompassing for example, parking restrictions during snow emergencies.

Richard Viscay, the city’s Chief Financial Officer, told the commission that he worked closely with Babo to revise the fine schedule. “I’ve been here eight years and this is the first increase in fines in that time,” said Viscay.

“These are reasonable increases,” said Ciaramella. The full commission agreed and voted to increase the penalties as set forth in the new schedule.

In other matters, the commission voted to add a handicapped parking space at 2 Bateman Rd. City Councilor Juan Pablo Jaramillo spoke in favor of the petition. He noted that the family does not have a driveway and needs access to the building by means of a handicapped parking spot. Christine Randall, the applicant, also spoke in favor of the petition.

There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the petition.

The commission also unanimously voted to codify the parking restrictions on Lincoln St. to reflect the restrictions that have been in place for many years dating back to the construction of Route 1 at the foot of Lincoln St. (which essentially resulted in dead-ending Lincoln St. at Amasa St.)