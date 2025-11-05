Revere Receives Grants through State One Stop Program

Staff Report

Last week, the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced more than $179 million for 314 grant awards to support local economic development projects in 190 communities across the state through the Community One Stop for Growth, an application portal overseen by the Executive Office of Economic Development (EOED) that provides a streamlined process for municipalities and organizations to apply for 13 state grant programs.

That funding included just under $3.8 million for three FY26 grant awards for Revere.

Those awards include a $2,750,000 MBTA Catalyst Grant for Ocean Avenue water system improvements. Revere also received $30,000 for the Field of Play: Bridging the Beach and the Block program through the Massachusetts Downtown Initiative, and $75,000 for the Wonderland Square Development Master Plan through a Real Estate Services grant.

“We’re pleased to win three competitive state grants to support investments in quality of life for all Revere residents,” said Mayor Patrick Keefe. “These three grants will help the City make key investments in quality of life for Revere residents and businesses. From ensuring we have water infrastructure to support residents, to attracting more customers for our small business community around Shirley Ave, to making the Wonderland area safer, more accessible and more vibrant as we anticipate the opening of the new Revere High School, these programs will help make our community stronger in the years to come.”

The HousingWorks Infrastructure Program grant to replace an outdated water main along Ocean Avenue will allow the city to provide water service to residents and businesses with fewer interruptions for costly repairs. The increased water capacity will allow the city to provide adequate water for fire prevention.

“This $3.4 million investment in water infrastructure is essential to our community, but receiving state funds to support the project helps make it affordable for the city without placing undue burden on residents,” said Keefe.

The Massachusetts Downtown Initiative grant will support Revere’s initiative to create exciting community events during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to the mayor. It will also work to better connect Revere Beach and the Shirley Ave neighborhood, bringing more customers to local small businesses.

“The Real Estate Technical Assistance grant will help Revere create a thoughtful plan for the area around Wonderland station,” said Keefe. “With a new high school opening in a few years, we are focused on making this area vibrant, beautiful and safe, and in attracting businesses and services for neighborhood residents and for the students, teachers, parents and staff who will be traveling to the area daily for school.”

Programs in the One Stop are administered by EOED, the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, and the quasi-public agency MassDevelopment and fund economic development projects related to planning and zoning, site preparation, building construction, infrastructure, and housing development.

“We’re proud to be a state of strong cities and towns—made stronger by programs like the Community One Stop for Growth, which give local leaders the tools they need to strengthen their economies and improve quality of life,” said Governor Maura Healey. “These grants will help communities build housing, lower costs, improve road safety, revitalize downtowns, create jobs and more. We can’t wait to see the impact of these investments across Massachusetts.”

Through this round of the One Stop, EOED received 713 applications from 453 organizations with projects in 245 communities across the state. Of the 314 applications awarded, 37 percent are located in a rural or small town, 28 percent are located in a Gateway City, 40 percent are located in a Housing Choice Community, and 53 percent are located in an MBTA Community. Twenty-one communities are receiving a grant through the One Stop for the first time.

EOED estimates the One Stop awards will help create more than 20,000 new units of housing, including 5,000 new affordable units, 11,000 new permanent jobs, and more than 8.8 million square feet of new commercial development.

“Each year, the Community One Stop for Growth supports transformative projects that drive local and regional economic growth,” said Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. “We’re grateful to the hundreds of municipal leaders, developers, and community partners who applied this year, and we look forward to working together to turn these projects into lasting results for communities across Massachusetts.”

Housing and Livable Communities Secretary Ed Augustus said the awards help communities maximize housing opportunities.

“From downtown revitalizations to new infrastructure that supports housing, we’re partnering with local communities and giving leaders the tools they need to bring more homes online and make those homes more affordable,” Augustus said.