ZBA Approves Variances for a 17-unit Apartment Building at 675 Broadway

Special to the Journal

The Revere Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, October 22, in the City Councillor Joseph A. DelGrosso City Council Chamber.

On hand for the session were chair Michael Tucker and fellow members John Lopes, Arthur Pelton, James O’Brien, and alternate member Peggy Pratt.

The members took up three petitions, one of which involved a request from Dennis Powers and Micheal Venditto for a number of variances to allow for the construction of a four-story, 17-unit apartment building at 675 Broadway.

Prominent local attorney Nancy O’Neill presented the application in her usual straightford manner. Also on hand were Mr. Powers, his architect, and his engineer.

The lot presently contains a small commercial building that was constructed in 1945, but otherwise consists almost entirely of a paved parking lot.

O’Neill noted that the lot is of an irregular shape and slope. She said the owners plan to construct a contemporary building with 17 parking spaces. There will be 15,1-bedroom units and two, 2-bedroom units.

“The building will fit in with the size and scale of neighboring properties and is smaller than the five stories that are permitted in the General Business zoning district,” said O’Neil.

“This project fits in exactly with the city’s Master Plan that calls for higher-density residential buildings to encourage the development of housing and economic development along Broadway,” O’Neil added.

She also noted that the project will be located in a Transit Oriented District and that, at the city’s request, three units of affordable housing will be part of the rental mix, which will help alleviate both the overall — and affordable — housing crises.

There were no opponents. Tucker said he had examined the proposal in depth and noted that the original plans, which called for a protruding staircase along School St. (which is in the rear of the property), were altered to remove that issue.

“That was my biggest concern and it’s been corrected,” said Tucker.

The members unanimously approved the project with the proviso that the residents will not be eligible for the city’s residential and visitor on-street parking permit program.

Wagner Mendes, 70 Ridge Road, requested a variance of RRO Section 17.24.010 (minimum side and front yard setbacks) to enable him to construct a 22’ x 23’ garage where an existing driveway is located. Mr. Mendes appeared on his own behalf.

The ZBA received four letters in opposition from residents of Ridge Rd. and heard briefly from Kathleen Lucas, who lives at 72 Ridge Rd., who expressed concerns about noise and traffic.

Mendes said he bought an expensive car and said he is seeking to have it garaged during the winter. He also said that he has no desire to construct an additional living space over the new garage.

Ridge Rd. resident Virginia Cerretani, who had submitted a letter in opposition to the variance, said her primary concern had been that more than two cars would be parked in the new garage. However, she was assured that the garage only will have space for two vehicles.

The ZBA unanimously approved the variance, though with the conditions that there be no mechanical lifts in the garage; no commercial vehicles may be stored in the garage; no residential use shall be permitted, and any modifications to the garage will require the owner to come back before the ZBA.

Sandra M. Tapia, 57 Chamberlain Ave., came before the board to request a special

permit pursuant to RRO Section 17.40.040 to enable her to modify an existing, non-conforming, two-family structure by removing the existing 16.1’ x 25.8’ three-season porch and constructing a 20’ x 26’ addition.

Ward CouncillorJoanne McKenna informed the board that she was in favor of the application, as did an abutter who is directly in the rear.

However, Jane Manning, a managing director of 42 Goodwin Ave., said she had a few concerns: the four-foot extension of the new footprint would bring the structure closer to the abutting property in the rear; whether the new addition could be used for a dog-sitting business; and whether a fire escape will be necessary.

She also suggested that this could set a precedent for extending existing homes on Chamberlain Ave. further back toward those on Goodwin Ave.

“I think the addition is a great idea, but I’m opposed to the protrusion of the extra four feet,” said Manning. “Increasing the density of living space is not really compatible with the neighborhood.”

However, the members unanimously approved granting the special permit.

A fourth application on the agenda, in which noted local developer Jamie Russo was seeking variances to construct a five-story apartment building consisting of 26 residential units at 331 Revere Street, was withdrawn at his request “without prejudice,” which means that Russo may resubmit his application at a later time.

The next meeting of the ZBA will be November 19.