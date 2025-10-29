News Brief

M&T Bank to Host Revere First-Time Homebuyer Seminar at Rumney Marsh Academy Nov. 6

M&T Bank, in partnership with the City of Revere’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board, will host a seminar for those interested in learning more about becoming a first-time homeowner. The event will be held at Rumney Marsh Academy, 140 American Legion Highway in Revere, on Thursday, November 6, from 5:30-8:30pm. Spanish and Arabic translation will be available for those who need it.

The event is designed to offer an overview of the process and answer questions about those interested in the journey to homeownership. Peter Katsarakes, Assistant VP and Mortgage Loan Officer at M&T Bank, along with a team of experts, will discuss requirements for qualifying for a mortgage and the process for applying, and will answer questions you may have. They will also share information about the ONE+ Mortgage program, designed to be an attainable and affordable mortgage option for income-eligible first-time homebuyers in Greater Boston.

In addition to representatives from M&T Bank, representatives from the City of Revere will be on hand to share information about the First Time Homebuyer Downpayment Assistance Program and other resources available for those seeking affordable homeownership opportunities.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact either:

Peter Katsarakes, M&T Bank: [email protected] or Joe Gravellese, City of Revere, [email protected]

State Health Officials Announce Ninth Human Case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) today announced the season’s ninth human case of West Nile virus (WNV) diagnosed in a man in his 50s with exposure in Middlesex County.

No risk level increases are indicated at this time of year. At the end of October, municipalities at high risk for WNV will be reduced to moderate until there is a hard frost.

“This case is a reminder that WNV infections can occur even in the fall, and we should remain vigilant,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “We are now past the peak season for West Nile virus in Massachusetts, but some risk will continue until the first hard frost, and we are still reminding everyone to continue to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites.”

The first WNV-positive mosquitoes in the state this year were announced on June 17. There were a total of 451 mosquito samples that tested positive for WNV this season from Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties. There was also one animal case of WNV this year in a goat.

In addition to WNV, Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) was detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts this year. There were 23 EEE-positive mosquito samples and no human or animal cases.

Surveillance information, including case updates, will continue to be updated as needed and posted online at the Massachusetts Arbovirus Update.

People have an important role to play in protecting themselves and their loved ones from illnesses caused by mosquitoes.

Avoid Mosquito Bites

Apply Insect Repellent when Outdoors. Use a repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient, such as DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), or oil of lemon eucalyptus (p-menthane-3,8-diol (PMD) or IR3535) according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30 percent or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age.

Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours. The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during the evening or early morning in areas of high risk.

Clothing Can Help Reduce Mosquito Bites. Wearing long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.