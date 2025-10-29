RHS Roundup

Strong finish propels RHS field hockey to GBL title, post-season

The Revere High field hockey team concluded its regular season with a flourish, winning three of its final five games (and tying one) last week that accomplished a trifecta for coach Victoria Correia’s squad: a winning record of 10-7-1; a Greater Boston League (GBL) title; and qualifying for the post-season state tournament.

The Lady Patriots kicked off their climactic week with fireworks in an 11-0 victory over GBL foe Malden. Isa Mendieta led the offense with four goals, Bianca Rincon and Gigi Zierten scored two goals apiece, and Gemma Stamatopolous and Kyle Lanes added single tallies.

The following day, Revere tied GBL rival Everett, 2-2, to clinch the 2025 GBL title. The Lady Patriots had defeated Everett,1-0, in their first meeting in early October behind some outstanding goaltending by Sonia Haily and the game-winning goal by Zierten in what Correia described at the time as, “One of the best games we’ve played by far. Everyone came together and played as a team and you could see it on the field.”

In the rematch, Dannie Hope Randall and Mendieta scored the goals. Correia once again was effusive in praising her team’s performance. “We played an all-around amazing game and we now are GBL champs.”

This past Sunday, the Lady Patriots engaged in a doubleheader with Northeast Regional and emerged victorious by scores of 6-1 and 6-0. Mendieta struck for the hat trick in the first victory (that punched the Lady Patriots’ ticket for a Journey to the Tourney), with Lanes, Stamatopoulos, and Rincon scoring one goal apiece.

In the second contest, Stamatopoulos scored two goals, and Lanes, Ava Morris, Randall, and Mendieta contributed single goals.

Correia and her crew were awaiting the announcement of their final seeding and preliminary round opponent in the upcoming MIAA Division 2 state tournament which was expected yesterday (Tuesday).

RHS boys finish in second in GBL

The Revere High boys soccer team fell short in their quest to repeat as Greater Boston League (GBL) champions with a loss in their final GBL match.

The Patriots had entered the week in a deadlock with Chelsea for first place in the

GBL. Both teams had 17 points, with two GBL contests apiece remaining on their schedule.

Revere won its game on Tuesday with a convincing 5-1 triumph over Malden, but came up short two days later in a 6-3 loss to Somerville. Chelsea meanwhile, won both of its final matches to finish with 21 points, compared to Revere’s 19, to claim the 2025 league crown.

Coach Gerardo Rodriguz and his crew were scheduled to wrap up their regular season this week with two non-league contests, at Central Catholic yesterday (Tuesday) and then at home vs. Haverhill tomorrow (Thursday) evening under the lights at Harry Della Russo Stadium at 6:30.

The Patriots, who punched their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney early in the season, then will await word of their final seeding and first-round opponent in the MIAA Division 2 state tournament.

RHS girls volleyball awaits tourney foe

The Revere High girls volleyball team, which compiled a sterling 15-5 overall record and a 10-4 mark in the Greater Boston League (tied for second in the GBL with Somerville and Malden, behind only 14-0 Lynn Classical), is awaiting the announcement, which is expected today (Wednesday), of its seeding and opening round opponent in the upcoming MIAA Division 2 state tournament.

The Lady Patriots, who punched their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney weeks ago, dropped their regular-season finale last Wednesday to GBL champ Classical, 3-0.

Dayana Ortega led the Revere offense with nine kills. Susan Lemus Chavez set 16 assists for her Lady Patriot teammates.

Coach Emilie Clemons’s squad was ranked 34th in the D-2 seedings as of last Tuesday. GBL foe Somerville was rated 31st. If those rankings hold after the final tabulation, the Lady Patriots will travel to Somerville for their preliminary-round contest. The teams split their two meetings this season, with Revere dropping the first match, 3-1, at the end of September, but turning the tables in the rematch, 3-2, on October 15.

RHS girls cross country concludes dual-meet season

Although the Revere High girls cross country team came up short in the Lady Patriots’ final dual meet of the season, coach Katie Sinnott found a lot of positives in the performance of her squad, who finished with a final record of 4-3.

“Somerville is a GBL powerhouse,” said Sinnott. “While we did not win, there were still things to celebrate. Emma DeCrosta once again ran a personal-best home course time and a personal-best pace. Emma has improved tremendously over the season. This shows how dedicated she has been to the workouts and the process. Week-to-week, she has been getting faster and faster. Emma is becoming a solid scoring member of the team. As a coach, this is exactly what you want to see. She is a great example for everyone on the team.”

The meet was also the final home meet for seniors Rania Hamdani and Olivia Rupp. “Both Rania and Olivia pushed themselves and were just a second or two away from a personal best,” said Sinnott. “Considering the course conditions — a wet and mucky Beachmont field, wind, and huge puddles on the course from the heavy rain earlier in the day — this was outstanding.

“I have so enjoyed coaching both Rania and Olivia over their cross country years,” Sinnott continued. “I can’t say enough good things about them. Both are tremendous students and work hard at every practice.

“Olivia was also my captain this year, which was an easy selection,” Sinnott continued. “She has been with the RHS cross country team since her freshman year and has always been a strong and supportive runner. She cheers on her teammates no matter their ability. She helps to organize and coordinate team needs. Both she and Rania will be missed.”

Overall results:

Somerville 22, Revere 37

Individual Results:

Olivia Rupp – 2nd overall – 19:27

Rania Hamdani – 4th overall – 22:07

Emma DeCrosta – 8th overall – 23:16

Tram Vu – 13th overall – 30:31

Valeria Acevedo Estrada – 14th overall – 31:41

Adis Cordero Canela – 15th overall – 33:37

Sinnott and her crew will compete in the GBL Meet today (Wednesday) at Macdonald Park along the banks of the Mystic River a few miles west down the Parkway in Medford.

Then also will compete in two state invitational meets on November 1 and November 8.

Boys cross country concludes dual meets

The Revere High boys cross-country team concluded its dual-meet season with a match against Somerville, the top team in the GBL, at Belle Isle Reservation last Wednesday. Diogo Yogi was the first Patriot across the line in 18:50.

The Patriots’ results were:

Diogo Yogi: 18:50

Cristian Requeno: 19:30

Josh Rugutt: 24:46

Andre Nguyen 24:57

Javier Rosa: 24:58

Noah Shanley: 27:00

Coach Mike Flynn and his crew are scheduled to compete in the GBL Meet today (Wednesday) at Medford’s Macdonald Park.