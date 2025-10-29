Obituaries 10-29-2025

Emilio Digitale

Emilio Digitale, 71, of Revere, passed away peacefully at home on October 23, 2025.

He was born in Fontanarosa, Italy, in 1953 to Mario and Gilda Digitale and was married to the love of his life, Rosanna, for 44 years. Together they had five beautiful children: Vanessa, Mario, Emilio, Amanda and Kassandra. They were his world and greatest joy. He was the best Nonno to his five grandchildren: Eliana, Vito, Lino, Lucy and Theo. He adored his grand pups, Arya and Pasquale, who always laid protectively at his feet. He was a beloved friend to many – trustworthy and loyal.

Emilio came to the United States from Venezuela where he started his own tile business, which he had a passion for. He was a true artist and took pride in his work. He was a man of faith and a proud member of St. Anthony’s of Padua Parish. He loved watching and playing soccer, cooking, spending time with his grandchildren, and eating pasta on Sundays surrounded by his family. Emilio will always be remembered for his optimism, his beautiful smile, his warmth, his stories and his love for his family.

Emilio was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Carmelina, his daughter, Vanessa, his son, Mario, and is survived by his wife, Rosanna, son, Emilio, daughter-in-law Nicole, daughter, Amanda, son-in-law Stephen, daughter, Kassandra and his brother, Michele.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 250 Revere St, Revere on Monday, October 27 at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or at www.stjude.org, a cause very dear to Emilio’s heart. Condolences may be expressed at www.buonfiglio.com.

Ernest Fiore

Ernest A. Fiore, 91, of Revere, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2025.

Born on December 1, 1933, in Revere, Ernest was predeceased by his parents, Michael Sr. and Antonetta (Galeota) Fiore, and his siblings Frank, Michael Jr., Domenic, and John. He is survived by his beloved sister, Dolly Serino.

Fondly known as Ernie, he was a proud son of Revere, Massachusetts, where he was a lifelong resident. Family was the cornerstone of Ernie’s life. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Patricia (Buonfiglio) Fiore; his loving daughters, Joan Fiore-Papadopoulos and her husband, Dimitri Papadopoulos, Cathy Folts and her husband, DeFred G. Folts III; and his cherished grandson, Alex Folts. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Ernie will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love for home, and his unwavering commitment to those he held dear. After graduating from Revere High School, he entered the military at the time of the Korean War. A proud veteran, Ernie served his country in the United States Army Air Forces component of the US Army. During his time in the military, he was stationed in Italy and Germany and he talked about these adventures often.

After his time in the service, Ernie worked as Grocery Manager at the former United Supermarket and Johnnie’s Foodmaster. During his career in the supermarket industry, he was no stranger to hard work. He loved his job and the people with whom he interacted. His solid work ethic reflected his steady and reliable character.

Ernie embraced life with enthusiasm—playing softball at Hill Park, jogging along Revere Beach, and tending to his famous tomatoes. He was an avid sports fan and supported all the Boston teams, attending games in his younger days and then watching them at home later in life.

Together with Patricia, he built their home on Ridge Road, a true labor of love that became a source of great pride and joy. That home, like his life, was filled with laughter and warmth. Ernie was forever grateful for his wife Trish, who cared for him with patience and grace in his later years.

Ernest Fiore’s passing leaves a void, but his spirit lives on in our memories. Family and friends are invited to share memories and photos on his memorial page in celebration of his life.

A graveside service was held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett on Friday, October 24 at 11 a.m.

For the online guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Ruth N. Vetrano

She loved her cats, exploring New England and beyond, reading celebrity tabloid magazines and a strong cup of coffee

In Tewksbury, formerly of Revere and Winthrop, Ruth Vetrano passed away peacefully after a long battle with Huntington’s Disease on October 21st at 78 years of age.

The daughter of the late Angelo A. Vetrano and Rita A. (Mesolella) Vetrano and the stepdaughter of the late Nicolina (Cardello) Vetrano, she was the beloved sister of Ann-Marie V. Giannetta and her husband. Paul Giannetta of Everett, and Atty. Joan V. Schweppe of Bryan, Texas;; cherished aunt of Sarah Giannetta – DiCecca and her husband, Matthew DiCecca of Danvers, Alexis M. Schweppe of Texas, and aunt and godmother of Christina A. Schweppe of Texas; dear friend to Judy (MacDonald) Williams of New Hampshire and godmother to her daughter, Jennifer Kolwicz of Connecticut. She is also lovingly survived by her cousins, family and friends.

Ruth worked for Mass Nurses Association and Security Planners for several years and she was also a longtime employee of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.

She loved her cats Jesse James and Punky, exploring New England and beyond, reading celebrity tabloid magazines, and enjoying a strong cup of coffee.

In her later years, she was a beloved resident at Tewksbury Hospital and enjoyed spending her time socializing at hospital events with friends and staff.

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere on Sunday, October 26th and her Funeral was conducted from the Funeral Home on Monday, October 27th followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere. Interment followed in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) by visiting https://www.hdsa.org/.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.