Revere Teachers Association Announces Endorsements for Council and School Committee

Special to the Journal

The Revere Teachers Association (RTA), the union representing more than 750 educators across 11 schools, has voted to endorse seven candidates for City Council and School Committee who share a commitment to Revere’s students, educators and community.

Following a month-long vetting process led by the RTA Committee on Political Education (COPE), and then a vote by the RTA General Membership, the union voted to endorse City Council incumbents Joanne

McKenna, Juan Pablo Jaramillo, Anthony Cogliandro, and Angela Guarino-Sawaya. The RTA also endorsed School Committee incumbent John Kingston, along with new candidates Kathryn Schulte-Grahame and Stephen Damiano, Jr.

Revere educators say these candidates reflect those who have demonstrated support for Revere’s educators in the past and new voices who have committed to fighting for the resources and support needed by teachers and students. “We know the importance of having leaders who listen,” said Jane Chapin, 5th grade educator at Paul Revere Elementary and president of the RTA. “That’s why we’re standing with candidates who include educators and community voices in the decision-making process.”

That commitment to listening and collaboration came through clearly during the endorsement process. City Councilors Joanne McKenna, Anthony Cogliandro, Angela Guarino-Sawaya, and Juan Pablo Jaramillo each spoke about the need for the district to rely more heavily on the input of educators and community members. “These Councilors earned the trust of Revere’s educators because they truly understand the challenges we face and consistently support our schools,” said Jen Jones, educator at Garfield Elementary School.

The RTA’s endorsed School Committee candidates share that same vision of collaboration, respect, and uplifting educator voices.

“John Kingston, a longtime ally of Revere educators and students, has consistently stood up for students and educators in committee meetings,” said Kerry Leccese, educator at A.C Whelan Elementary School and RTA School Committee liaison. “Kathryn Schulte-Grahame and Stephen Damiano, Jr., both new voices in this race, spoke to the importance of creating the kind of respectful, collaborative working conditions that help educators and students succeed.

Together, these candidates understand that strong public schools start with collaboration and mutual respect between educators and the School Committee.”

“The future of Revere’s schools depends on strengthening relationships and electing leaders who are willing to listen,” said Chris Amstutz, educator at the Beachmont Veterans Memorial School. “That’s why Revere’s educators are standing with these candidates—because they value the knowledge and expertise we bring and understand that when educators are supported, students succeed.”

The Revere Teachers Association is a professional organization of teachers, adjustment counselors, guidance counselors, librarians, nurses, psychologists, social workers, and speech therapists in the Revere Public School district of Revere, Massachusetts. It is composed of over 750 members working in the district’s 11 schools.