Plasterers’ and Cement Masons’ Local 534endorses Michelle Kelley for Councillor-at-Large

Special to the Journal

The Boston Plasterers’ and Cement Masons’ Local 534, one of New England’s largest and most respected building trades unions, has unanimously endorsed Michelle Kelley for re-election to her At-Large seat on the Revere City Council, fueling a surge in momentum ahead of the November 4, 2025, election. The union’s executive board praised Kelley’s courage and vision, stating, “We know you will continue to fight for the residents of Revere, protecting the working families of tomorrow.”

As a lifelong Revere resident, attorney, and small business owner, Michelle Kelley, one of only three women ever elected as Councillor At-Large in Revere’s history, has built widespread support since her 2023 election by honoring her commitments and actively engaging with voters. She has championed transparency and accountability in local government, consistently listening to residents and ensuring their voices are heard.

“I’m deeply honored by the support of Local 534’s hardworking men and women.” Kelley said, accepting the endorsement. “These dedicated workers bring tenacity to their job sites every day, and I pledge to keep doing the same for them and all Revere residents as I seek to continue serving on the City Council. This city deserves elected officials who uphold integrity and prioritize the needs of its people.”

Demonstrating resilience in tackling complex issues during her first term, Kelley requested a fiscally prudent review of the new high school’s costs, expanded the senior work-off abatement program, successfully closed a mechanical parking loophole, advocated for strict adherence to Revere’s zoning regulations, endorsed term limits for elected officials, and consistently stood with residents, amplifying their voices by often casting the lone ‘no’ vote against proposals they opposed.

Local 534’s endorsement adds to a long list of labor unions backing Michelle Kelley, reflecting her strong record of opposing proposals that undermine Revere’s municipal zoning code. “Residents want elected officials they can trust to represent their views,” Kelley said. “I’m committed to championing their priorities and safeguarding their quality of life with a practical, common-sense approach to governance. The encouragement I receive from residents inspires me, and I’ll continue to bring the integrity and work ethic they deserve to the City Council.”

Kelley vowed that, upon re-election, she will relentlessly promote transparency, keeping residents informed while fiercely prioritizing their quality of life and fiscal responsibility with a practical, common-sense approach. She pledges to diligently research complex issues, ask tough questions, and fulfill her duties fearlessly, standing steadfastly with residents on all matters impacting their lives, undeterred by challenges or intimidation.

Raised in a union family as the granddaughter of immigrants, Kelley is the first person in her family to graduate college, attended Revere Public Schools and worked her way through both college and law school, receiving degrees from Salem State University and New England Law | Boston. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts state and federal courts.

For more information or to get involved with Kelley’s campaign for Councillor At-Large, please visit her Facebook page @Michelle Kelley, Revere Councillor at Large or call 781-854-1717.