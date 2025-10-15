Iron Workers Endorse Michelle Kelley for Re-Election

Special to the Journal

Iron Workers Local 7, one of the most prominent and storied building trades unions in New England, announced today that it is “wholeheartedly” backing Michelle Kelley’s re-election for Revere At-Large City Council, confident that Kelley will continue to “protect the working families of tomorrow.”

As an attorney, lifelong resident, and small business owner, Michelle Kelley earned widespread support in her first term by serving with resilience and a practical, common-sense approach to city governance, undeterred by challenges.

“We need more people like you who are willing to do the hard work required, such as bringing people together to have challenging conversations that may never happen without your support,” Local 7 President Frank Murray wrote in the union’s letter to Kelley pledging its endorsement.

Murray added that the “3,800 members of Local 7 stand with you in this election and are ready to support you in any way they can.”

Kelley said she was thrilled by the alliance with such a respected, forward-looking union.

“I’m incredibly proud of Local 7’s endorsement. The tenacity that these people bring to their job sites every day is the same tenacity that I will continue to bring to City Hall, standing up for residents and keeping safety and quality of life at the forefront of every decision,” she said.

As the third woman elected to the Councillor At-Large seat in Revere’s history—following two elected predecessors, with the first woman having been appointed—Michelle Kelley has broken barriers while championing the voices of residents.

Kelley will continue to bring a “neighborhood watch” approach to the Revere City Council, ensuring transparency in local government. Support continues to grow, bolstered by her integrity, work ethic, and having proven to residents that their voices matter.

Demonstrating resilience in tackling complex issues during her first term, Michelle Kelley requested a fiscally prudent review of the new high school’s costs, expanded the senior work-off tax abatement program, successfully closed a mechanical parking loophole, advocated for strict adherence to Revere’s zoning regulations, endorsed term limits for elected officials, and consistently stood with residents, amplifying their voices by often casting the lone ‘no’ vote against proposals they opposed.

Kelley pledged that, upon re-election, she will continue to steer Revere toward fiscally responsible governance, diligently researching complex issues and asking tough questions. She remains committed to fulfilling her duties fearlessly, standing unwaveringly with residents on all matters affecting their lives, undeterred by challenges or intimidation. Kelley stated, “My agenda is clear: I serve the residents of Revere, listening to their concerns and standing firmly with them on all issues affecting their lives.”

The first person in her family to graduate college, Kelley attended Revere Public Schools and worked her way through both college and law school, receiving degrees from Salem State University and New England Law | Boston. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts state and federal courts.

For more information or to get involved with Kelley’s campaign for Councillor At-Large, please visit her Facebook page @Michelle Kelley, Revere Councillor At Large or call: 781-854-1717.