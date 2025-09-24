Teamsters Endorse Michelle Kelley for Re-Election as Revere City Councillor-at-Large

Special to the Journal

Just days after reaching an agreement to end one of the longest sanitation worker strikes in Massachusetts in recent decades, the Teamsters have endorsed Michelle Kelley for re-election to her At-Large seat on the Revere City Council, recognizing her strong responsiveness to the needs of Revere residents.

Teamsters Local 25, which represents more than 13,000 members in Eastern Massachusetts and is New England’s largest chapter of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, has once again thrown their support behind Kelley, a lifelong Revere resident, attorney, and candidate for re-election as Councillor At-Large.

Kelley said she was absolutely thrilled by the Teamsters’ endorsement and stated she will continue to accept support from working people and the groups they have chosen to join in order to stand up against powerful outside interests.

“I’m proud to count the Teamsters among the working men and women who recognize that I’m fighting for them and standing with them shoulder to shoulder on their picket lines,” Kelley said. She was honored to stand with union members during their 11-week strike against Republic Services in Revere. “I’m not a councillor who will cave in to what outside developers or corporations want just so they can pad their bottom lines; I’m someone who will fight for what’s fair. I was raised in a union family, I’ve worked hard my whole life, and I’m honored that the people I grew up around want me to represent them.”

As only the third woman elected to the Councillor At-Large seat in Revere’s history—following two elected predecessors and one appointee—Michelle Kelley has broken barriers while championing the voices of residents.

Proving never to be intimidated by tough challenges, in just her first term, Kelley requested a fiscally responsible review of costs for the new high school, increased the senior work-off abatement, worked to successfully close a mechanical parking loophole, fought for the need to follow the city’s zoning code, supported term limits for elected officials, and has repeatedly stood alongside residents, giving them a voice, often being the sole ‘no’ vote on proposals that residents opposed.

Kelley’s strong support is a result of her having kept her promise of bringing a “neighborhood watch” approach, along with common sense, to city governance, and she’ll continue to ensure residents not only stay informed but are listened to after re-election.

“People want to be heard, to be a part of the conversation, and they want responsiveness,” Kelley said. “I work for the residents of this city. That’s my only agenda . . . to listen to and represent the citizens of this city—the city I was born and raised in and love wholeheartedly.”

The first person in her family to graduate college, Kelley attended Revere Public Schools and worked her way through both college and law school, receiving degrees from Salem State University and New England School of Law. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts state and federal courts.

For more information or to get involved with Kelley’s campaign for re-election as Councillor At-Large, please visit her Facebook page @Michelle Kelley, Revere Councilor At Large or call: 781-854-1717.