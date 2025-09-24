Schulte-Grahame, Monterroso Top Ward 1 School Committee Preliminary

Staff Report

Kathryn Schulte-Grahame topped the ballot in the lone preliminary election race for school committee in Ward 1 last week.

Schulte-Grahame finished with 209 of the 430 votes cast in the election, followed by incumbent Ward 1 School Committee member Jacqueline Monterroso, who had 166 votes. Both will move onto the ballot for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Michael Toro finished out of the running in the three-person race with 53 votes.

Overall, turnout for the preliminary election was light, with 430 of the 5,293 registered voters in Ward 1 casting ballots, for a turnout percentage of just over 8 percent.