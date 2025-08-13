Wayne Rose Announces Candidacy for City Councillor-at-Large

Special to the Journal

Wayne Rose.

Wayne Rose has announced his candidacy for Revere City Councillor-at-Large. The following is his announcement:

“Who is Wayne Rose? A lifelong resident of Revere born in the old Winthrop Hospital, Wayne is proud to announce his candidacy for Revere City Councilor At-Large. A devoted member of his community, he is not a politician, and he is only invested in making the city he has always called home a better place for the students, the seniors, and the taxpayers, especially as he has seen the many challenges our residents have undergone.

Having seen the harmful impact the streets can have on people, especially our youth, Wayne’s goal is to be a force for change. As an activist, he raised funds and started the Safe Saturdays program, which served as a safe outlet for kids, taking them off the streets and placing them in a gymnasium. The program ran for approximately 30 weeks. Wayne wants to restore the program and make it a permanent staple of our community.

As an individual who is passionate about a better future for the youth, Wayne is focused on the issue of school transportation. He believes the shift from school buses to MBTA buses could have been avoided with better financial management. He advocates for fiscal responsibility and smarter management of money to put the residents of Revere first.

Over the years, Wayne has participated in numerous successful protests, namely he stood with residents and fought against the parking meters on Revere Beach, which resulted in their removal. He also opposed the proposed bio lab, organizing community pressure which ensured the project was stopped. He staunchly backs the blue, participating in a protest to preserve their funding.

Wayne has been recognized with multiple Certificates of Appreciation from the city for his efforts with Safe Saturdays, the parking meters, and for coaching a football team, leading them to a State Championship. He has also coached youth baseball.

Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wayne brought meals to the Jack Satter House, showing during a crisis that he supports the most vulnerable members of our community. He is a leading voice about the rat issue, often documenting rat sightings on his social media pages.

Wayne is a leader with a proven track record. He does not fold under pressure, he is passionate. He is driven. He believes in accountability and transparency, bringing these virtues to the table. He is ready and committed to work with the next City Council to solve the numerous challenges that the city is facing and to build a better future for all Revere residents.

To keep up with the campaign, you can connect with him on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/19w3KAkQGd/?mibextid=wwXIfr