News Brief

City of Revere Launches ‘Ready-to-Learn’ School Supply Drive

Mayor Patrick Keefe, Jr., and the City of Revere’s Department of Inclusion are inviting all residents to participate in the “Ready-to-Learn” Supply Drive, a city-wide initiative to ensure every student is prepared for the upcoming school year. The drive aims to collect essential school supplies to equip students with the tools they need to succeed.

The city is collecting a variety of new, unused items, including:

• Writing Tools: Pens, pencils, sharpeners, erasers, and pencil boxes.

• Paper Products: Spiral notebooks, composition notebooks, and loose-leaf paper.

• Arts: Crayons, colored pencils, and markers.

• Organizational Supplies: Folders, paperclips, binders, and rulers.

• Meal & Hydration: Lunchboxes and reusable water bottles.

• Well-being Extras: Individual tissue packs and hand sanitizer.

Every donation helps support classroom readiness and ensures students have the basic tools they need to focus and learn.

Donations can be dropped off at Revere City Hall (281 Broadway, Revere, MA 02151) on the basement level, near the Office of Engagement & Inclusion. The collection period runs from August 11 through August 25.

In collaboration with Revere Public Schools and community partners, the collected supplies will be sorted and bundled into kits during the first week of school. The goal is to assemble 500 supply kits, each containing a full set of essentials to help minimize disruptions and ensure equitable access to school tools for all students.

The City of Revere encourages residents to spread the word to neighbors, volunteer groups, and community organizations to help make the supply drive a success.