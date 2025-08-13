A Summer of Growth and Connection

RPS’s 2025 summer programs a huge success

For many Revere Public School students, this summer was filled with growth, opportunity, and creating connections. Hundreds of Revere Public School students took advantage of a variety of educational programs the district offered this summer. For students across various grades, the summer was about preparing for the upcoming school year through programs uniquely designed to cater to the diverse needs of its participants.

“This summer’s programs reflect the heart of our mission—to support, inspire, and prepare every student for success,” said RPS Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly. “From Bridge and leadership programs to academic support and enrichment, I’m proud of the dedication our staff showed and the engagement from our students. The participation numbers speak for themselves, but it’s the connections made and confidence built that will carry into the school year. Thank you to everyone who helped make this summer one of growth and opportunity.”

The Bridge to High School

At the heart of these initiatives was the Bridge Program at Revere High School (RHS), which welcomed incoming 9th graders to the high school. Out of 450 incoming freshmen, 100 had been part of this transformative journey, earning credits and setting a strong foundation for their high school years. The success of the program this summer was a testament to the dedication and hard work of the mentors and organizers. What made it even more special was that many mentors were once students in this very program, now returning to guide the next generation.

“The program matters very much to me,” said RHS Principal Chris Bowen, highlighting the tireless efforts that had gone into building this bridge since March.

Bowen added that the program had evolved significantly, and the satisfaction of seeing it succeed was immense.

“We made great connections and gained some insight into these students already,” said Erin McManus, RHS’s 9th & 10th Grade Inclusion Math. “We are very excited for this freshmen class—especially given we have met over 100 of them already! They were kind, funny, and oddly quiet. We truly enjoyed our time with them.”

Nurturing Young Minds at Garfield Middle School

Meanwhile, 62 students of Garfield Middle School (GMS) engaged in various enriching programs. Alexandra Rizzo Cerbone, the assistant principal, took pride in the diverse variety of offerings.

The English Language Learners Program, designed to enhance language proficiency through engaging activities, had run for three weeks, preparing students for the upcoming academic challenges. The interactive learning curriculum was crafted to build foundational skills in reading, writing, speaking, and listening, ensuring a successful transition into the next academic year.

The Incoming 6th Grade Transition Program spanned four weeks, blending academics with fun activities like music and film to support students in their transition to middle school.

There was also a leadership program that focused on team-building and community engagement, fostering leadership skills among its young participants.

“This enriching opportunity was designed for students to strengthen their leadership skills, build confidence, and engage in fun, meaningful learning experiences with their peers,” said Cerbone.

Literacy and Math at the AC Whelan Summer Program

Whelan Principal Rachel Shanley recounted the success of the school’s summer program. With 95 young students in attendance, the program concentrated on strengthening literacy and math skills through a mix of targeted instruction and project-based learning experiences. Weekly themes like “Under the Sea” and “Olympic Games” kept the students engaged and inspired.

Building Foundations at Beachmont Elementary

At Beachmont, the summer program had been meticulously designed to focus on building foundational literacy and math skills. Each morning, 65 students gathered in small groups where Beachmont staff engaged students with creative lesson plans.

The focus was on building foundational literacy and math skills through these small-group and individualized instructions provided by Beachmont staff. In addition to academic support, many students received targeted English language instruction to further enhance their language skills.

According to Principal Chris Freisen, the Beachmont staff worked tirelessly to ensure each student not only understood the concepts but also enjoyed the learning process.

“It was not just about numbers and words; it was about igniting a passion for knowledge,” he said.

Special Education and Real-World Learning

The Extended School Year (ESY) program, under the guidance of Lisa Hanifan, RPS’s Co-Director of Student Services, catered to over 100 students. This six-week program was created to maintain academic skills and prevent regression, offering academic instruction alongside social skills groups, arts and crafts, and outdoor activities.

High school and postgraduate students participated in community field trips, enhancing their real-world learning experiences.

A Theatrical Finale

As the curtain fell on the summer programs, the theater echoed with applause. According to Kelly Williams, RPS’s Director of Fine Arts, the Summer Theater Program had brought together 60 students from grades 4 through 12. For three weeks, these young talents rehearsed tirelessly, culminating in a captivating showcase of musical numbers for their families on July 24th.