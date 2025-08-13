Traffic Advisory & Construction Updates

Overnight Lane Closures on Route 60 (American Legion Highway) Westbound

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing temporary left lane closures on Route 60 westbound, between Bell Circle and the intersection of American Legion Highway and Revere Street. These closures will be in place weekly, Sunday through Friday nights, from Sunday, August 10, through Saturday, October 25 during overnight hours from 9:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. the following morning. The closures are expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 25. No work will take place from Friday, August 29 through 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 2 due to the Labor Day holiday.

During the left lane closures on Route 60 westbound, at least one travel lane will remain open at all times. Route 60 eastbound will remain fully open throughout the work period.

These temporary traffic measures are necessary to allow National Grid Gas construction crews to perform utility work along American Legion Highway under a state highway access permit. For additional information on the project scope and timeline, please visit: https://americangridhighwayproject.com/updates.

Appropriate signage and law enforcement details will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real time conditions.

Follow @MassDOT on X (formerly known as Twitter) to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Nightly Lane Closures, Detours Continue on North Shore Road

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the continuation of temporary overnight lane closures and detours on Route 1A in Revere. These impacts, which began on Thursday, July 31, are in place to allow the City of Revere Department of Public Works (DPW) construction crews to perform utility work along North Shore Road.

The closures are in effect weekly, Sunday through Friday nights, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning, and are expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, August 29.

Traffic Impacts and Detours

• A temporary right lane closure is in place along Route 1A northbound between the intersections of North Shore Road/Kimball Avenue and North Shore Road/Revere Street.

• A full roadway closure of Route 1A northbound/southbound is in effect between Wonderland Circle and Revere Street.

• Northbound traffic is being detoured via surface roads from Wonderland Circle:

• Continue southbound on Veterans of Foreign Wars Parkway to Bell Circle.

• Continue northbound on American Legion Highway.

• Turn right on Revere Street and then turn left back onto Route 1A.

• Southbound traffic is being detoured via surface roads from the intersection of Route 1A and Revere Street:

• Turn right on Revere Street.

• Turn left on American Legion Highway.

• Continue southbound on American Legion Highway to Bell Circle.

• Continue northbound on Veterans of Foreign Wars Parkway to Wonderland Circle.

• Turn right back onto Route 1A.

During the right lane closure on Route 1A northbound, at least one travel lane will be maintained at all times. Route 1A southbound will remain fully open during the initial setup.

Work Details and Safety

This utility work is part of a state highway access permit project. Signs, traffic control devices, and law enforcement details are being used to guide drivers through or around the work zones.