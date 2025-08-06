Should Drivers Over 80 be Required to Take a Road Test?

We read with great sadness the recent news reports about an 81-year-old man who was arraigned last week on multiple charges connected with the wrong-way crash that killed an 18-year-old boy and injured three other teenage passengers.

According to a press release from Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office and related court documents, the accident occurred on the Abram Piatt Andrew Bridge that spans the Annisquam River on Route 128 in Gloucester at approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 30.

Authorities allege that the defendant, who was the operator and sole occupant of his 2020 Honda CRV, drove northbound in the southbound lane for five miles before colliding with the victms’ vehicle, a 2011 Toyota Corolla.

The defendant was not charged with operating under the influence — according to news and police reports, he simply had been confused.

We all know that accident statistics clearly demonstrate that new drivers (ages 18-24) are the most accident-prone of any age cohort, but what is less widely-known is that studies show that drivers 80 and over have the highest rate of fatal crashes per mile driven.

Although senior drivers, particularly those over 80, are involved in fewer crashes than younger drivers, they have a higher rate of deadly and severe crashes compared to other age groups.

This is not surprising. As those of us who are approaching that 80 year-old cohort know all too well, we have decreasing physical and cognitive abilities that affect our reaction time, vision, hearing, and overall driving performance.

Massachusetts law mandates that drivers age 75 and older must renew their licenses in person at an RMV location and undergo a vision test. The RMV can request a road test or written exam only if there is reason to believe a driver’s medical condition might affect their ability to drive safely.

However, as Baby Boomers continue to age, America’s senior population is growing faster than all other age groups, thus greatly increasing the number of elderly drivers who will be on our roads in the years ahead.

It seems to us that in this era of Lyft and Uber, our seniors have many options for getting around — and that removing older drivers who no longer are capable of operating on our roadways safely will greatly improve public safety for everybody.