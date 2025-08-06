Revere Police & Revere PAL Host Week #1 of Summer Youth Academy

Special to the Journal

The Revere Police Department and the Revere Police Activities League hosted Week #1 of the Revere Police Summer Youth Academy from July 14 – July 17. Throughout the week participants engaged in presentations and activities that focused on careers in criminal justice and law enforcement, team building, leadership, social emotional health, and community service.

On Wednesday, July 16, Revere youth participated in the Metropolitan Area Planning Council Shannon Grant Youth Summit at Boston University. This event consisted of 11 communities, youth programs, law enforcement agencies, youth workers and educators, with a comprehensive approach to building healthy relationships with police officers and youth. Presentations and activities focused on increasing opportunities for youth during summer months, social/emotional health, education and civic responsibility.

Revere PAL participants and staff also received a guided tour of the Boston University campus and facilities.

Tuesday July 15 and Thursday July 17 of Week Revere PAL youth and staff attended field trips to Tree Top Adventures in Canton and Foote Brother’s Canoe and Kayak in Ipswich for recreational and team building activities.

Week # 2 of the Revere PAL Summer Youth program is scheduled for August 4 – 7. Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Participation is free. For additional information, contact Kris Oldoni at [email protected], or text 781 572 7094