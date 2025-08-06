New Revere High School Groundbreaking will take Place Thursday, Aug. 14

Special to the Journal

The new Revere High School groundbreaking event will take place on Thursday, August 14, 2025 at 9:00am at the Wonderland site. Revere residents and Revere Public Schools families are invited to attend and celebrate the first major construction milestone. The new Revere High School is slated to open Fall 2028.

“The new Revere High School is an investment in our students, families, educators, and in Revere’s future,” commented Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “The groundbreaking stage is the first step towards generations of opportunities for our entire community.”

On May 20, 2024, following an eight year planning process, the Revere City Council approved a $493 million bond authorization for the new Revere High School at the Wonderland site, approximately $238 million of which is bolstered by Massachusetts School Building Authority grant funding through the Core Project Program. Since then, the project has progressed on schedule and within budget through the early phases of the permitting and site work processes.

The City and School Building Committee anticipate that the school will have a useful life of at least 50 years.