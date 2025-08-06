MGH Youth Zone Fills Critical Summer Gap for Revere Families

Special to the Journal

As Revere Public School students enjoy their summer break, the Youth Zone, a program based at the MGH Revere Community Health Center, is once again bringing recreational opportunities, academic support, mentorship, and workforce readiness in the community.

This year’s program filled up in less than two days—a clear sign of the urgent need for accessible youth services in Revere.

The initiative, led by Deb Jacobson, administrative director of the MGH Revere HealthCare Center, and Michael Lenson, Youth Zone program manager, offers an affordable haven where kids aged 9 – 17 can learn, play, and thrive, all for $30 per week.

“The Youth Zone isn’t just a summer camp—it’s a community,” said Lenson. “We’re not only keeping kids engaged and active but giving them tools to succeed in school and in life. It’s about supporting the whole child socially, emotionally, and academically.”

Summer Camp alumni like Matthew Carron, now a licensed clinical social worker at Salem Hospital, credit the program for shaping his future. “I started at the Youth Zone as a member when I was 10 and stuck around as a counselor until I entered grad school,” Carron said. “Over a decade later, I’m a therapist with a master’s in social work, and I still keep in touch with the friends and staff I met there.”

The impact extends far beyond the summer though. In addition to its 6-week summer camp, Youth Zone provides free after-school programs throughout the academic year, ensuring consistent support for students year-round.

Now in its 26th year, the Youth Zone continues to be a vital part of Revere’s fabric, helping local youth grow into confident, capable adults. If you’d like to learn more, visit massgeneral.org/locations/revere/youth-zone.