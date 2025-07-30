Obituaries 07-30-2025

Salvatore ‘Dante’ Genovesi

December 13, 1936 – July 25, 2025

Salvatore “Dante” Genovesi, 88, of Lynn, formerly of Winthrop, passed away peacefully with his family at his side at Massachusetts General Hospital, under the care of Palliative and Care Dimensions Team. The family is deeply grateful for the compassionate and empathetic care provided by the entire staff, as well as by the staff at the Katzman Family Center for Living.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach Street, Revere and a Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 320 Winthrop Street, Winthrop for Salvatore “Dante” Genovese.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Born in Benghazi, North Africa to Giovanni Genovesi and Francesca (Catuadella) Genovesi, Dante was the beloved brother of the late Dr. Giovanni Genovesi and his wife, Nicole of Dayton, Ohio. He was raised in Pachino, Sicily until the age of 14, when his family immigrated to Canada and then eventually to the United States, first settling in Middletown, CT, and later in Boston.

Dante’s lifelong passion for soccer continued in Middletown, where his athletic talent led him to play semi-professional soccer until a knee injury halted his career. In 2015, he was honored and inducted into the Middletown Sports Hall of Fame in recognition of his dedication and excellence in the sport.

Dante was a true entrepreneur. He owned several restaurants and even a nightclub in Boston, but he is perhaps best remembered for his exceptional skill and leadership in the hairdressing industry. He founded and operated Dante and The Haircutters, a chain of ten salons across the Greater Boston area, from Newton to Revere. His flagship salon in East Boston earned him a reputation as one of the best hairdressers of his time, known for his precise cuts, impeccable fashion sense, and natural talent.

A passionate mentor and teacher, Dante personally taught all of his staff at monthly classes the art of the perfect haircut after studying in London with Vidal Sassoon, as well as teaching at beauty schools across New England, encouraging young professionals to strive for excellence. His leadership, ?positive attitude, and strong work ethic left a lasting impression on everyone he trained and worked with.

Dante was also active in the East Boston community, coaching and sponsoring youth hockey teams for many years. He built and maintained lifelong friendships, bringing laughter, warmth, and unforgettable memories to those around him.

Dante was the devoted husband of 57 years to Anna (Taiani) Genovesi. Married in 1969, they made their home in Winthrop, where they raised three children: Cara Goldwasser and her husband, Leonardo and Dante Genovesi and his wife, Lauren, all of Marblehead and Danna Ferullo and her husband, Joseph of Winthrop; the proud and loving “Nonno” to seven grandchildren, with whom he cherished every moment: Gabriela, Isabella, Natalia, Joseph, Giulia, Ava and Dante. He was also a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Michael E. Haggerty

Very talented and skilled woodworker who will be remembered as a free spirit and marched to the beat of his own drum

Funeral Services and Interment were held privately for Michael E. Haggerty who died unexpectedly at his family home in Revere on Thursday, July 24th. He just celebrated his 70th birthday.

Michael was a lifelong resident of Revere and still lived in his childhood home. He was born on June 23, 1955, in Lynn. Michael was one of six children raised and educated in Revere. He was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, Class of 1972.

Michael pursued a career in carpentry, which he mastered. He was also very knowledgeable and handy repairing or fixing many things. Michael owned his own roofing businesses at one point during his career, as well as working for local contracts. Most recently he worked alongside his brother-in-law, Jimmy D.

Michael was a very kind and considerate soul who would help anyone he could. He often would help family members with home renovations, as well as close friends. He was a very talented and skilled woodworker, who made several baby cradles for his newborn nieces and nephews. Michael was an animal lover for all of God’s creatures. He would often take in stray animals and care for them. In the past, you would have seen Michael walking his beloved yellow lab, Bella to Dunkins for his morning coffee. Michael will be remembered as a free spirit who marched to the beat of his own drum. Michael would always keep track of his nieces and nephews’ activities and often attended their sporting events.

He was the beloved son of the late Edwin G. Haggerty and Barbara A. (Kennedy) Haggerty; the caring brother of Mary Ellen Kippenberger and her late husband, Retired Revere Fire Lt. Michael T. Kippenberger of Chelmsford, Thomas E. Haggerty and his wife, Lyn of Ohio, James L. Haggerty of New Hampshire, Barbara A. D’Eramo and her husband, James R. and Margaret A. “Peggy” Haggerty, all of Revere and the cherished uncle of 11 nieces and nephews and 12 grandnieces and grandnephews. He is also lovingly survived by his feline companion, Charlie and many cousins and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Michael’s memory to a charity of your choice. For online condolences please visit: www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Francine Cataldo

Longtime Whidden Hospital Nursing Assistant

Francine Cataldo, 86, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Born on June 14, 1939 in Everett, Francine was the beloved daughter of Mary Lou Cataldo (Arbo) and Sabino (Sal) Cataldo.

She spent many years working as a Nursing Assistant at Whidden Memorial Hospital of Everett, where she practiced compassion helping others. Outside of work, Francine’s major role was raising her children in which she took pride.

Francine is survived by her children: Darrell LeDonne, Lynette O’Brien and her husband, James, Eugene LeDonne “Butch” Dennis LeDonne and his wife, Kim, Laurie LeDonne, and Brandon Dunham, as well as nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased in death by her beloved brother, Robert (Bob) Cataldo of Cataldo Ambulance and her sister, Donna Shields.

Francine loved nothing more than spending the summers in New Hampshire with her family. She loved animals but had a special way with stray cats, often taking them in and providing them with a loving home. Francine loved music and enjoyed singing and dancing. Francine also enjoyed her time at the Revere Senior Center, cherishing the time she spent with friends. Francine’s resilience and spirit will be greatly missed but will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to know her.

A memorial service for Francine will be held at Paul Buonfiglio and Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere on Friday, August 8, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon with an 11:30 a.m. prayer service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Francine Cataldo’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.

Sandra M. Bertolino

Her biggest blessing in her life was her family

Sandra M. (Mantica) Bertolino, who died on Saturday, July 26th surrounded by the loving peace and presence of her family at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers, following a brief illness.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, July 30th from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere.

She was 84 years old. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, July 31st beginning at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Sandra was born in Winthrop on June 28, 1941, to her late parents, Augustino Mantica and Anna (Bertolino) Mantica – Allitto. Sandra and her sister, Camille were the only two children. She was raised and educated in East Boston and was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1959.

Sandra married her former husband, Frank Bertolino, and together they had five sons. She embraced and cherished motherhood and proudly raised her sons, with love and dedication. She instilled good morals, principles and life lessons as they grew. Sandra was truly the matriarch of her family, and she would always host the holidays in her home and many other celebrations and countless gatherings. Later in life, she would take charge of the kitchen at any of her children’s homes and begin cooking, one of her favorite joys. Feeding her family and extended family meant the world to her. She was also an avid gardener and enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables. Sandra was known for her generosity and willingness to help anyone in need. Her kind heart demonstrated what a loving and caring person she was. Her biggest blessing in her life was her family, she never missed an opportunity to share her love for them.

She was the loving mother of Augustino Bertolino and his wife, Noreen of Windham, NH., Frank Bertolino, Jr. and his wife, Deborah of Peabody, Leo Bertolino and his wife, Colleen of Peabody, Paul Bertolino and his wife, Shirley of Ipswich and the late Joseph P. Bertolino; the treasured sister of Camille Angenica and her husband, Mario of Swampscott. The cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Donations: In loving memory of Sandra Bertolino, who lived with Type 2 diabetes, the family kindly asks that donations be made to the Nightscout Foundation in lieu of flowers. Nightscout is a nonprofit organization that supports free technology developed by parents and families who refused to wait for commercial companies to catch up—and took it upon themselves to build the tools they needed. This grassroots movement is known around the world as “We Are Not Waiting.” These tools include the Loop system—an intelligent artificial pancreas system. Nightscout makes diabetes technology more accessible, usable and tailored to individual needs—especially for caregivers watching over loved ones. This mission is deeply personal. Sandra’s great-grandson, Zevi J Bertolino, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at just 10 months old (now 21 months old). July 26 marked the day he had lived exactly half his life with T1D. Thanks to Nightscout and Loop, our family is able to keep him safe and thriving every day. Though fully volunteer-run, donations help fund the infrastructure, testing, education, and global access efforts that keep these life-changing tools free and available to all. Your support honors Sandra’s legacy while giving hope to thousands of families like ours. To donate in her memory: Night Scout Foundation makes technology for diabetes management more accessible and more usable, so you can more easily track and control your blood sugar. The Nightscout Foundation, 2493 W Long Circle, Littleton, CO 80120.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals. To make a donation, please visit https://www.nightscoutfoundation.org/new-products/direct-donation

Elinore Tye Loscocco

A woman ahead of her time who lived an active meaningful life focused on others

The world lost a dynamo when Elinore Tye Loscocco, 93 years young, passed away on July 9, 2025, in South Weymouth, Massachusetts. She lived an active, meaningful life focused on others.

Elinore was the cherished wife of the late Nicholas J. Loscocco, with whom she shared 71 years of marriage. When people asked for their secret, as they often did, Elinore said it was love, communication and compromise. She grew up in Revere and Somerville with her sister Carol A. Tye (Kathleeen Heiser) with whom she shared a deep and abiding bond, marked by respect and unconditional love.

Elinore’s children Gary Loscocco (Jing Xie), Karyn Loscocco (and Lawrence Schell), and Dorene Loscocco-Earner (Coleman Earner Jr.) are forever grateful for the many sacrifices she made to provide them a strong foundation. She modeled and encouraged her children (and then their children) to push beyond the limits of circumstances, to embrace hard work, to find a way through obstacles.

Elinore was the adored and admired Mimi to her grandchildren: Kamala Loscocco (Ricardo Monroy), Isaac Schell (Ann Causey), Ethan Schell (Julia), Stephen Earner, Kristin Trail, Keith Earner (Jennifer), and Nicholas Schell. She was their most enthusiastic cheerleader, a wise sounding board, and a major source of fun.

Elinore was deeply involved in the lives of her 11 great grandchildren, showering them with attention and support. Even at an advanced age, she prepared thoughtfully for visits from “the littles” (her word ). Elinore felt immense pride in the character and accomplishments of her family. Her face would light up when asked about them.

A woman before her time, Elinore was strong, independent and forward-thinking. After graduating from Somerville High school with honors a year early, Elinore worked as a legal secretary in Boston. She also became a Notary Public. Though the firm partners urged her to become a lawyer someday, she sacrificed her budding career to focus on her family. Still, she wanted to make sure her children would have experiences – especially college education – that weren’t available to her. So, when she was offered a part-time job doing deed research, she dove in, even though her children were still young. Before long, Elinore was full time property manager for a local builder who would credit her with being a major source of his success.

She was an exemplary professional without missing a beat as “supermom”; she tended family and community as always. Elinore was eventually enticed to join a major real estate company in Boston, where she excelled for ten years as a broker and became Executive Vice President. At every step of her career, Elinore was praised for her intelligence, unsurpassed work ethic, and unique combination of professional and people skills.

From a young age, Elinore faced her life challenges with grit and determination. She never, ever felt sorry for herself. When, at the age of 92, she lost her treasured Nick, she soldiered on, staying mentally and physically active. Her family thought of her as a brilliant and unstoppable force, able to overcome, to persevere, to make things happen. Her young kids nicknamed her Univac, after the first computer which might have taken over her role as the family’s font of information; not even the iPhone succeeded in doing so. Ha! (as she would write).

Over the course of her life, Elinore contributed her time and talent to many different groups and causes. She was a dedicated Sunday school teacher for many years. Her students and teachers praised her skill and creativity. She even wrote, directed, and made props for a charming student play. In the town where she first raised her kids, schools were underfunded. Elinore contributed a strong presence, heading up PTA efforts and advising a principal who respected her tremendously. The town had no public library. This was unacceptable to Elinore, who helped organize a successful drive to build one. When the family moved to Canton – a town with a strong interest in youth hockey but nowhere for the kids to practice – Elinore joined with others to get a hockey rink built. It didn’t matter that none of her children played hockey.

Elinore was an active member of the League of Women Voters, organizing candidate panels to encourage people to vote. Throughout her life she stayed informed, supporting local and national candidates she determined would do the greatest good. She was a skilled and compassionate teacher of English as a second language for several years. She made a decade of deliveries for Meals on Wheels. Elinore also visited people who lived alone, providing animated conversation and often, an invitation to lunch.

Words cannot do justice to Elinore’s extraordinary generosity. Recently she recalled fondly an early program that matched her to a family. She sent them a monthly box filled to the brim with supplies, treats, money – and always, a handwritten letter. She gave generously and consistently to causes from health research to education to holiday fund drives. Whether you were collecting for the local carnival or raising money to prevent childhood diseases, Elinore would swing both her door and her purse open, and then she would likely join you. She donated her many work bonuses to others. She would never think to spend them on herself! She also delighted in helping family to reach their goals.

When she gave, Elinore did so without expecting recognition or thanks.

Reading was a lifelong passion. Elinore devoured books of many genres. She shared her love of books widely through donations and gifts. She had a knack for choosing the perfect book, based on age and interests, even for her great grandkids. In her newest neighborhood, she was thrilled to find women who would join her in a book group. She thoroughly enjoyed sharing books and lives with these special friends.

Elinore filled her house with music, and she was an excellent, versatile dancer. She had a flair for design and for hosting large, memorable gatherings. Travel and adventure were also major life passions. Though her first plane ride came in her thirties, Elinore planned to jump out of a plane to mark her 80th birthday. Unfortunately, an unexpected surgery derailed that plan. The closest she got was an enjoyable hot air balloon ride. With her husband, Elinore explored the country and the world, inspiring a family of travelers. In recent years she could still rattle off a long list of interesting people and places from her adventures.

Elinore modeled acceptance. Her wit was as sharp as her intellect. She lived her values of service, humility and generosity. Complaint and regret were not in her repertoire. Elinore leaves a gaping hole in the hearts of those who loved her. Yet her legacy lives on not only in those inspired by her example, but also in the countless people, many unknown, whose lives she touched and improved.

We imagine her reunited with her beloved Nick, singing Sinatra tunes, gliding together along the dance floor, and planning new adventures.

In lieu of flowers, and to extend her generosity, donations may be made to Dana-Farber, Reach Out and Read, or Imagination Library. Burial will be private.

Annette Gold

A unique strong woman with high ideals and a generous spirit

Annette Gold, devoted and loving wife to Marvin R. Gold, with whom she shared 68 years of marriage, and cherished mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully on July 25, 2025 at the age of 89.

Born and raised in Chelsea, Annette spent 68 years in Revere where she lived with her husband and family.

Annette was the oldest of four children of Harry and Bella Altman. While Annette raised her family, she worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for several employers up until age 77. Annette was known for her meticulous record keeping and accounting. Annette was a unique, strong woman with high ideals that she instilled in her family. At the same time, she had a generous spirit, was good-hearted and was always willing to lend a hand to others. Annette’s greatest joy was in spending time with family and friends. She was present for every one of life’s milestones of her family. She was tough, a strong advocate for family and friends and a strict disciplinarian when warranted. By the same token, Annette was compassionate, loyal and caring to others. She was always there for everyone.

Annette is survived by her loving husband, Marvin Gold, her daughter, Deborah Gold-Alexander, and her husband, Richard Alexander and her grandson, Charles Alexander, her son, David Gold and his wife, Deborah Cunio Gold, her granddaughter, Amanda Perez and her husband, Peter Perez, great grandson, Nicholas Perez, and her granddaughter, Samantha Gold. She was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Magovsky and brother-in-law, Murray Magovsky, and leaves behind her brothers, Richard Altman and Leonard Altman, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held today, Wednesday, July 30 at 11 a.m. at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea. Interment to follow in Everett. Donations in Annette’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.

Joanne Leavitt

Lifelong Revere resident

Joanne M. (Fasbender) Leavitt, 93, died on July 13th, at the Chestnut Woods Rehabilitation Center in Saugus after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late John F. Leavitt.

Born, raised and a lifelong resident of Revere, Joanne had been a resident of the Point of Pines for 55 years. She was an office worker in the banking industry for many years.

She is survived by her two children; Michele Doherty and her husband, Gene of Revere, and John F. Leavitt Jr. and his wife, Rose of Delaware, five grandchildren; Sean, Brian and Kevin Doherty, Jack and Stephen Leavitt and five great grandchildren. She was the sister of Lois Fucillo of Revere and the late Dorothy Fasbender, Janice Waitt and Cheryl Maroney. Mrs. Leavitt is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends attended a funeral mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church on Saturday, July 19 and Interment took place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For condolences, visit: BisbeePorcella.com.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital @ stjude.org.