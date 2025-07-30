All Ability Day is Set for August 9 at Revere Beach

The second annual All Ability Day at Revere Beach is scheduled for next Saturday, August 9, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event is being sponsored by the Revere Disabilities Commission, which has received a grant from Save the Harbor/Save the Bay for the second year in a row, in conjunction with the Mass. Dept. of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) and the Revere Recreation Commission.

Accessible sand and swim chairs will be provided. Last year’s inaugural event, which was attended by persons from throughout the Greater Boston area, was a big success and the organizers are hoping for an even-bigger turnout this year.

The festivities will take place from the Oak Island Bathhouse at 462 Revere Beach Boulevard, (Entry #36). The first 100 people to register will receive a free lunch if they do so by August 5 on Community Pass on RevereRec.org.

All Ability Day provides a wonderful opportunity for persons with disabilities to enjoy a day of fun in the sun. Those who participated last year were thrilled with their experience and this year’s event promises to be even more festive and meaningful for those who attend.