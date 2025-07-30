News Brief

Overnight Double Lane Closures on Route 1 NB and SB over Webster Ave.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that it will be implementing overnight double lane closure on Route 1 northbound and southbound during weeknights for approximately three weeks. These impacts are scheduled to occur Monday night to Thursday night from approximately 10:00 p.m., through 5:00 a.m.

The lane closures are necessary to establish a work zone which will enable crews and contractors to carry out work as part of the ongoing project to clean, paint, and make steel and concrete repairs to Webster Avenue Bridge on Route 1.

Appropriate signage and law enforcement details will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to:

Dial 511 before heading out onto the roadways and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, access to traffic cameras, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.

NFPA Offers Resources Following Fall River Fire Tragedy

The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) is emphasizing the critical fire risks associated with smoking in the presence of medical oxygen and offering the public and the media resources on the topic.

At a press conference today, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office provided an update on the ongoing investigation into the fatal fire at Gabriel House, an assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts. Investigators confirmed the fire began in a second-floor resident room and remains classified as “undetermined” under NFPA 921 guidelines.

However, two possible accidental causes were identified as likely ignition sources: an electrical or mechanical malfunction involving an oxygen concentrator, or the improper use or disposal of smoking materials. Investigators also emphasized that the presence of medical oxygen contributed significantly to the rapid spread and lethality of the fire, which claimed 10 lives.

These initial findings highlight longstanding concerns around home oxygen use and smoking. NFPA offers several resources on these topics, including:

• Medical Oxygen Safety

• Smoking & Home Fire Safety

• Data on Fires and Burns Related to Medical Oxygen

“NFPA urges all caregivers, facility managers, and individuals using home oxygen to review and share these safety guidelines,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA vice president of Outreach & Advocacy. “Smoking near oxygen is never safe, and extra precautions must be taken to protect vulnerable populations.”

