AC Whelan/Susan B. Anthony Schools PTA Member and Substitute Teacher Charlotte Osgood Honored as 2025 Commonwealth Heroine

Special to the Journal

Last month, the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women recognized the 2025 Commonwealth Heroine Award honorees. The annual awards ceremony took place at the State House and honors women across the Commonwealth for their extraordinary contributions to their local communities through public and community service. Among this year’s honorees is Charlotte Osgood, a City of Revere resident, Revere Public Schools PTA member, and substitute teacher, nominated by Representative Jessica Giannino.

“Charlotte is a shining example of an unsung heroine who works tirelessly to make the City of Revere a better place for our students and parents,” said Rep. Jessica Giannino (D-Revere). “I was proud to nominate Charlotte because for 16 years, she has been an integral part of the Revere Public Schools, working to enhance the lives of our students.”

“Charlotte’s contributions to our school community in West Revere are immeasurable. For almost two decades, Charlotte made sure that every family got the most out of their public school experience in Revere, including my own two children. We thank her for her service as a leader amongst parents, and I’m proud to call her a friend,” said City of Revere Mayor, Patrick Keefe.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive such a special award. Witnessing the joy on the children’s faces at our events has made all our efforts worthwhile, and this award serves as a wonderful acknowledgement,” said Charlotte Osgood.

Charlotte Osgood has displayed exceptional dedication to the AC Whelan School community. For nearly 16 years, she has been a driving force behind numerous events that have enriched the lives of students, parents, and staff alike. From organizing the Book Fair, Field Day, and Winter Wonderland to serving in various leadership roles in the PTA, Charlotte has worked tirelessly to ensure that the school experience is memorable for all.

As a mother of four, Charlotte has balanced family life with her deep commitment to the community. Her involvement began when her eldest son, Chris, entered kindergarten, and she quickly became an essential part of the school’s activities. Her leadership as PTA Secretary, Co-President, and Vice President have been invaluable, especially when she single-handedly managed the PTA during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Charlotte’s hands-on approach as a substitute teacher and her role in the Susan B. Anthony (SBA) School PTO further demonstrate her unwavering support for education.

Charlotte’s selflessness and positive attitude have left a lasting impact on both the AC Whelan and SBA communities. Her efforts have created cherished memories for countless students, from the excitement of the Book Fair to the joy of the Fall Bash. Her kindness, work ethic, and unwavering support have made her the heart and soul of the school community. Her legacy of bringing people together and enriching students’ lives is truly deserving of this recognition. Since Charlotte was unable to attend the ceremony, Rep. Giannino and Mayor Keefe presented her with official citations at the Mayor’s Office today to honor her achievement.