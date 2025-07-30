Revere Students Attend Prestigious Youth Leadership Institute at Loyola Marymount University

Special to the Journal

This month, three Revere students, Jaleeyah Figueroa, Andrea Mendieta, and Valeria Quijada were selected to attend the Hispanic Scholarship Fund’s Youth Leadership Institute (YLI) at Loyola Marymount University. This highly competitive, all-expenses-paid program is designed for rising Latino high school seniors and provides students with the resources and skills needed to apply to top universities, access scholarship opportunities, and explore in-demand career paths.

Their participation was made possible by School Committee Vice Chair Jacqueline Monterroso, who serves on the Hispanic Scholarship Fund’s Advisory Council and can recommend up to 20 students each year for the prestigious program.

“Being recommended by Ms. Monterroso for the Hispanic Scholarship Fund’s Youth Leadership Institute meant so much to me,” said Jaleeyah Figueroa. “As a high school student and proud Latina, getting to connect with other driven students and leaders who share my background was incredibly empowering. We learned about everything from scholarships to resume building, which really deepened my understanding of the college application process. Jacqueline constantly creates opportunities like this for young people, and I’m so grateful for her guidance and support.”

“As Vice Chair, I see it as part of my commitment to use every tool and connection I have to expand opportunities for our students,” said Vice Chair Monterroso. “Programs like YLI change lives and I’ll continue doing everything I can to ensure Revere students are included and empowered.” Rising high school juniors interested in next summer’s Youth Leadership Institute are encouraged to reach out to Vice Chair Monterroso at [email protected]