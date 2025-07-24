State Retailers Set for Salestax-Free Weekend on Aug. 9, 10

Special to the Journal

Saturday, August 9, 2025, and Sunday, August 10, 2025, are the official dates of Massachusetts’ annual sales tax holiday thanks to actions taken by the Massachusetts Legislature today. During the holiday, the state’s 6.25 per cent sales tax is suspended for most retail items priced under $2,500.

A 2018 state law, which made the sales tax holiday permanent, requires the Legislature to vote to set the dates of the holiday each year. Both branches adopted resolutions setting this year’s dates (S.2530 / H.4220), sponsored by Senator Adam Gómez (D-Springfield) and Representative Carole A. Fiola (D-Fall River).

“Lowering costs for Massachusetts residents and supporting local businesses is critical for our communities in this time of economic uncertainty,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “I’d like to thank Senator Gómez, my colleagues in the Senate and our partners in the House for their work to set this year’s sales tax holiday.”

“This year’s temporary suspension of the sales tax will bring consumers needed economic relief while boosting revenue for small businesses and retailers,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I want to thank Chair Fiola and my colleagues in the House, along with our partners in the Senate, for their annual support for this economic development initiative.”

“The sales tax holiday is a wonderful opportunity for our residents to get out into their communities, support local businesses, get their kids ready for school in fall or make a purchase that they’ve been putting off,” said Senator Gómez, Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Community Development and Small Businesses. “I am glad that our leaders here in the Legislature have been able to work and get this done again for our residents this year, and I look forward to hearing how residents are able to make the most of the tax reprieve.”

“I was proud to sponsor the legislation establishing this year’s sales tax holiday that helps boost our economy and provides support and relief for our residents and small businesses,” said Representative Fiola, House Chair of the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies. “This is an important weekend that helps bolster our economy and I applaud my colleagues in passing this legislation to provide individuals, families and businesses across the Commonwealth with some relief.”

“The sales tax holiday benefits consumers and businesses alike. I am pleased to support the tax free holiday and look forward to working with my clients to continue to build upon the one billion dollar tax cut the Massachusetts legislature enacted into law just a couple of years ago. Tax relief benefits all residents of the Commonwealth and is one of my continued priorities as we work to make Massachusetts affordable again,” said State Representative Jeffrey Rosario Turco (D-Revere).

A spike in consumer activity routinely boosts indirect tax revenues. According to the Department of Revenue, the 2024 sales tax holiday generated $3.54 million in indirect tax revenues due to increased economic activity.

At a time when consumers are seeing prices on store shelves spike, driven in part by federally imposed tariffs, this year’s Massachusetts sales tax holiday will give shoppers a much-needed break. The holiday also encourages families looking to shop for back-to-school season to support local small businesses and retailers.

Information about eligible purchases is available on the Department of Revenue website.