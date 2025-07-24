Insurance Commissioner’s Actions Save $4.5 Million for State Residents, Businesses

Commissioner also disapproves rate increases from WellSense and BCBS

Special to the Journal

Governor Maura Healey has announced that the Division of Insurance has negotiated down proposed rate increases from six health insurers, saving Massachusetts residents and businesses a projected $4.5 million in health care premiums for 2026.

The Division of Insurance re-negotiated lower rates with Fallon Community Health Plan, Health New England, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Mass General Brigham Health Plan, Tufts Health Public Plans and United Healthcare. These efforts will result in savings for the approximately 421,252 Massachusetts residents and businesses who are enrolled in these plans in the Massachusetts merged market.

Commissioner Michael Caljouw also disapproved rate increases for two health plans – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts HMO Blue, Inc. and WellSense Health Plan – for being excessive and inconsistent with his responsibility to Massachusetts consumers and businesses. These disapprovals are now subject to an administrative appeal process should the insurance companies choose to pursue appeals.

“Health care costs are too high, and today’s actions will save families and businesses $4.5 million from what the insurers attempted to charge,” said Governor Healey. “Massachusetts is a health care leader in this country – and we need everyone to do their part to lower costs. While there is more work to be done, this is another important step that will better control costs for thousands of people and businesses. I want to thank the Legislature for passing new legislation that gave the Commissioner more tools to negotiate these proposals and save millions of dollars.”

Earlier this year, Governor Healey signed legislation that increased the Division of Insurance’s consideration of affordability during his review of the merged market rate filings. The administration issued regulatory guidance in March that requires insurance companies to limit the growth of deductibles and co-pays for patients at the rate of medical inflation, which was the first time that Massachusetts has taken action to limit deductibles in this way.