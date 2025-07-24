News Brief

Revere Beach to Host 21st International Sand Sculpting Festival This Weekend

The Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival returns for its 21st year this weekend, from Friday, July 25, through Sunday, July 27. Renowned sand sculptors from around the globe will gather to transform Revere Beach into a gallery of breathtaking sand art.

This year’s festival theme celebrates the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. A highlight will be a grand centerpiece sand sculpture honoring Paul Revere’s midnight ride. In addition, 15 master sand sculptors will compete for prize money, creating extraordinary sculptures that will line America’s first public beach.

Festival attendees of all ages can expect a vibrant atmosphere along Revere Beach Boulevard, located between Shirley Avenue and Chester Street. The event will feature over 75 food trucks and vendors, amusements, and more.

The festival kicks off on Friday, July 25, with gates open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and sand sculpting competition taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, July 26, festival hours are also 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with competition sculpting from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. People’s Choice Voting begins at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m., followed by the Awards Ceremony at 6 p.m. The evening will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display at 9 p.m. The festival wraps up on Sunday, July 27, with hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is proudly hosted by the Revere Beach Partnership, with all sand art creations led by Broken Glass Sand Sculptures and individual master sculptors.

Healey-Driscoll Admin. Offering $180,000 in Grants to Support Higher Ed. Students with Disabilities

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced today it is opening applications for public colleges and universities to apply for $180,000 in grant funding to support students with disabilities participating in Massachusetts Inclusive Postsecondary Education (MAIPSE) programs. MAIPSE enables certain students with severe disabilities to take part in undergraduate academic courses, extracurricular activities, internships, work experiences, and on campus student life activities.???

Higher education institutions can apply for MAIPSE planning or implementation grants and can use the funding for a variety of program supports, including student transportation costs, technology costs to ensure students have full access to curriculum, textbooks and coursework materials, consultants like employment specialists and peer mentors, training supplies, and staff salaries.

“These grants will lift barriers for students with disabilities, enabling learners to experience college, whether it’s in a classroom, through an internship or as part of a campus club,” said Education Secretary Dr. Patrick Tutwiler. “Through MAIPSE, we are committed to supporting the development of more high-quality, inclusive programs so students of all abilities have access to the transformational opportunities of going to college.”

“Students, campuses, and communities alike benefit when as many learners as possible can experience the tremendous personal and professional growth that higher education brings,” said Commissioner of Higher Education Noe Ortega. “I’m proud that Massachusetts and its campuses are dedicated to growing inclusive post-secondary opportunities, and these grants play a crucial role in delivering high-quality learning experiences.”

In April, the Board of Higher Education unanimously approved the administration’s proposed state regulations that established MAIPSE. MAIPSE aims to improve inclusive access to post-secondary educational opportunities for students ages 18 and over with severe disabilities who are otherwise not able to achieve the underlying competency determinations needed to secure a high school diploma, including students with intellectual disabilities, severe autism spectrum disorder, and severe developmental disabilities.

All Massachusetts public community colleges, universities, and members of the University of Massachusetts system that have previously been awarded planning grant funding for an inclusive postsecondary program may apply for an implementation grant. Applications must be submitted online by July 31, 2025. Institutions can also apply for planning grants.