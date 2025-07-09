Revere Receives Funding for Energy Efficiency Programs from Mass Save

Staff Report

The Sponsors of Mass Save recently announced the 2025-2027 cohort of Community First Partners. Chelsea and Revere are among 58 municipalities and community-based organizations who will work with their local Mass Save Sponsor to provide energy efficiency solutions to residents and small businesses to reduce energy use and increase the comfort of homes and buildings.

The initiative leverages local knowledge and trusted relationships of municipalities and community-based organizations to increase participation in Mass Save energy efficiency programs. This initiative seeks to target renters, landlords, income-eligible households, language-isolated households, and small businesses in participating communities to ensure the benefits of energy efficiency are more equitably distributed, particularly among those who have been historically underserved.

In Chelsea and Revere, this means the two communities will be able to go from a part-time to a full-time energy advocate that will help residents and small businesses focus on potential energy savings, according to Chelsea community development director Ben Cares. That will include more opportunities for the energy advocate to meet with landlords and property owners about the Mass Saves programs.

As part of the proposed Massachusetts 2025-2027 Energy Efficiency and Decarbonization Plan, the Sponsors will enhance support and flexibility for Community First Partners, enabling them to tailor their outreach strategies more effectively, retain skilled staff and design marketing initiatives that resonate with their residents and small businesses owners. Additionally, the Sponsors will provide training for the lead vendors and energy advocates on small business incentives and opportunities to drive more small business energy assessments.

The 2025-2027 Community First Partners may receive up to $85,500 per year to support an Energy Advocate and local marketing efforts, comprehensive training on energy efficiency and electrification, support from energy efficiency and electrification experts, co-branded multilingual marketing materials, and coaching and best practices to encourage program participation.

In 2022-2024, Community First Partners received up to $60,000 in funding annually for up to three years, as well as in-kind marketing and technical support, with 52 communities benefiting from local community-led outreach.

