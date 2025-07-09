Trooper Injured, Three Arrested following Large Fourth of July Disturbance

By Adam Swift

A state trooper was struck and injured by a moped and two men were arrested late on the Fourth of July as members of a large crowd became aggressive in the area of Shirley Avenue and Thornton Street in Revere.

Just before 11 p.m. on the Fourth, Revere and State Police responded to a large crowd in that area. According to police, there were hundreds of people gathered, and several began shooting off illegal fireworks, which they stated posed a public safety threat to the densely packed neighborhood.

At one point, police stated some members of the crowd became more aggressive, which prompted a request for mutual aid from nearby communities.

Shortly after the call for mutual aid went out, a state trooper was struck and injured as a moped drove through the crowd. The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Deshakraaun Abdullahmuhammud, 34, of Everett, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation, and failure to stop for police in connection with the state trooper being struck with the moped.

“As part of the community safety objectives outlined in our Excellence Initiative, the Massachusetts State Police will not tolerate behavior that poses a danger to those living, working, and visiting Massachusetts,” said State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble in a statement. “Despite our best efforts to de-escalate two situations around Revere Beach, aggressive drivers on stolen and unregistered vehicles in this area have seriously injured two Troopers in the same number of weeks. We share the serious public safety concerns and will continue our sustained, proactive enforcement efforts in the weeks ahead.

“I wish the Trooper a full recovery, and we continue to support Lieutenant Donald Bossi who remains in critical condition.”

Abdullahmuhammud pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Monday.

Revere police arrested Damien Hutchinson, 42, from Malden on charges of assault and battery and resisting arrest and Shaheed Baker, 40, of Chelsea on charges of assault and battery and resisting arrest.

No Revere officers were injured in the fracas.

In addition to Revere and state police, officers from Chelsea, Winthrop, Boston, Everett, Saugus, Malden, and the transit department assisted on the scene.

“I would like to thank all of our law enforcement partners that sent officers to assist us in handling the large crowd,” said Revere Interim Police Chief Maria LaVita. “Officers were able to de-escalate the situation and maintain public safety. It is a good time to remember that while families gather together to celebrate Independence Day, police officers are behind the scenes, ensuring the order and safety of the community.”