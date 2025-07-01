Jack Satter House Holds 47th Anniversary Banquet

Photos & Story by Marianne Salza

The Jack Satter House: Hebrew Senior Living celebrated its 47th Anniversary Banquet on June 26 with special appearances by local and state officials, dinner, and dancing to musical entertainment by The Pelican All-Stars.

“My heart has been with the Jack Satter House for most of its 47 years. I love talking about the Jack Satter House to anyone who will listen,” beamed Caren Silverlieb, who will be marking her first year as Executive Director in July. “Satter provides opportunities for physical, mental, social, and cognitive health.”

Originally named the Revere House, the facility began as a home for older Jewish adults to live safely in a comfortable environment where they could practice their religion and culture. Recently, Jack Satter earned a 2025 Best Senior Living rating by U.S. News & World Report, offering various communities, leagues, groups, and projects, such as bocce, walking, and karaoke.

“Over these 47 years Jack Satter reflected the broader community. It has welcomed people of different backgrounds, religions, cultures, abilities, and height” said Silverlieb, who commended staff for their sincere care, competence, and devotion. “When I think about the Jack Satter community, I imagine an intricate, beautiful mosaic, each piece different from the next; but together, a magnificent whole.”

Adam Scott, Hebrew SeniorLife CEO and President for the past 18 days, shared a story about his great-grandparents’ residency at a senior living facility similar to the Jack Satter House in that it was a happy, healthy, and thriving community. His great-grandmother would shoot pool in the billiard hall, and his great-grandfather would play pinochle in the card room, eating lunch every day with his grandmother at noon.

“There is power, beauty, and hope in community,” emphasized Scott.

Roxanne Aiello, Jack Satter House Tenants’ Association President, expressed her hope that all residents will take advantage of the many events, parties, and activities offered.

“To me, this is community. I loved it from the moment I moved in,” shared Aiello, who has been a resident for 13 years. “It’s a wonderful place to live and there is no reason that anyone should ever be lonely in this building because all you have to do is participate.”

Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya praised the Jack Satter House for being the heart of the city.

“I cannot wait to put my own name on the list because this is an amazing place to live,” laughed Guarino-Sawaya. “The camaraderie, energy, and kindness you see in this place is everything.”