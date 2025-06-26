Explore the Outdoors this Summer with the 2025 Park Passport Challenge for Children and Families at Parks Across State

Special to the Journal

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) today announced the launch of the 2025 Park Passport Challenge, an initiative aimed at bringing a new generation of outdoor explorers into the state park system by inviting visitors to collect unique stamps at 12 participating DCR parks and watersheds across the state. The challenge kicks off on Saturday, June 21, and individuals who collect all 12 stamps by the program’s Sunday, November 30 end date, will receive a Park Passport water bottle sticker and will be entered to win a grand prize.

“Our DCR parklands are more than just beautiful landscapes – they enrich the lives of residents and families all across our state, providing them with spaces to explore, reflect and recreate,” said DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo. “We hope our new Park Passport Challenge serves as a fun and interactive way for visitors from all backgrounds and of all ages – especially children – to experience and learn about the natural world around them and our incredible state park system.”

The initiative is focused on bringing more families and children, especially those from environmental justice populations, into the outdoors to experience Massachusetts’s natural and recreational resources.

Park passports are available at each participating location that has a visitor center and can also be printed out from DCR’s Park Passport webpage along with coloring pages for participating parks. Passport stamps are held in yellow stamp boxes for increased visibility and are installed in ways that make them easy to reach for visitors of all abilities. Combinations to each stamp box can be found on each Park Passport stamp sheet. The exact location and code for each stamp box and additional information on the challenge are listed on DCR’s Park Passport Challenge webpage. All written materials for the initiative are available in the 10 most common spoken languages in Massachusetts.

Participants looking to delve a deeper into the park experience are invited to take part in optional location-specific bonus activities available in a worksheet on the webpage. Activities include an observant hike, nature scavenger and history hunts, and more.

After stamping their passport, participants should close and relock the stamp boxes. Once you collect all 12 stamps, fill out the redemption form on the Park Passport Challenge webpage by November 30, 2025, to redeem a water bottle sticker and be entered to win a grand prize. Grand prizes include free Boston Harbor Island ferry tickets, a complimentary DCR ParksPass, and a reservation for DCR’s annual Learn to Camp program. Participants are also encouraged to share your adventure by tagging us on social media @MassDCR. Stamps are located at the following participating state parks:

Boston Region

• Blue Hills Reservation, Milton

• Castle Island, South Boston

North Region

• Walden Pond State Reservation, Concord

• Halibut Point State Park, Rockport

South Region

• Waquoit Bay Natural Estuarine Research Reserve, East Falmouth

• Fall River Heritage State Park, Fall River

Central Region

• Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park, Uxbridge

• Wachusett Mountain State Reservation, Princeton

West Region

• Mount Greylock State Reservation, Lanesboro

• Great Falls Discovery Center, Montague

Water Supply

• Quabbin Reservoir, Belchertown

• Wachusett Reservoir, Clinton

DCR also launched the MA250 Challenge to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution and the role DCR parks and properties played in the Revolution. The MA250 Challenge will run through 2025 and 2026, and participants can earn a sticker and be entered to win prizes by completing any two of the following activities:

• visiting two DCR properties

• taking five pictures at DCR properties and tagging @MassDCR on social media

• completing five miles of hiking, walking, swimming, running, or biking at DCR properties

• or leaving zero trace of activity at any visited DCR property.

For more information or questions regarding the Park Passport Challenge, email [email protected] or visit: www.mass.gov/info-details/dcr-park-passport-challenge.