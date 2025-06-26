MassBay Automotive Tech Grad was Driven to Succeed, Blazing a Path to McLaren Boston

Special to the Journal

Growing up in the vibrant landscapes of El Salvador, Jeremy Castillo Vides never imagined his future would be filled with carbon fiber, twin-turbo engines, and the roar of a McLaren supercar. But through grit, faith, and relentless determination, the MassBay automotive technology student has turned childhood dreams into reality—landing a coveted job at McLaren Boston, the state’s only dealership for the ultra-luxury automotive brand.

Jeremy moved to Revere, at age 10, leaving behind his homeland but never his identity. “The connection to nature and community in El Salvador shaped who I am,” he says. “Even today, I carry that with me in everything I do.”

Now a soon-to-be graduate of MassBay’s All-Brand Automotive Technology program, Jeremy has spent the past few years immersed in the engineering that powers the automotive world—across every make and model, not just one. “This program gave me something bigger than certifications. It gave me perspective,” he says. “We weren’t just fixing cars. We were telling stories through our work.”

That shift in mindset came thanks to auto technology instructors like Michael Amos and Alexander Hartwell, who, Jeremy says, “saw us not just as students, but as people with stories, struggles, and dreams. That meant everything.” Jeremy still remembers Amos telling the class, “These vehicles aren’t just old pieces of metal; they represent someone’s story.” That lesson hit home.

What didn’t come easily was the journey itself. With no access to the Massachusetts free community college programs at the time he enrolled, Jeremy worked three jobs—often without a single day off—to cover tuition and living expenses. He relied on FAFSA and his own endurance to push through. “One word to describe my journey? Persistence,” he says. “I stopped waiting for the light at the end of the tunnel. I created a light from within.”

That inner fire led him through sleepless nights and shop-floor challenges, and every moment he felt the odds were stacked against him. But Jeremy never stopped learning, not just about cars, but about life. He dabbled in music production (even coordinating a concert for his band, Divine by Faith), mentored peers, explored public speaking, and took on roles in sales, detailing, and auto repair. “I believe you should never stop learning,” he says. “Every skill adds something to who you are.”

Financial aid, scholarship support, and MassEducate, the free community college program for eligible Massachusetts residents passed by the legislature in 2024 eventually helped ease Jeremy’s burden. “Receiving the transportation scholarship lifted a huge weight off my shoulders. It wasn’t just money—it was a message that someone believed in me. I was also able to use MassEducate funds in my second year at MassBay.”

That belief paid off. Jeremy was recently hired full-time by McLaren Boston, a dream opportunity that still doesn’t feel real. “I’ve loved these cars since I was a kid, racing them in video games. Now I get to work on them, drive them, be around them—it’s unreal.”

And while the insignia on the hood now reads McLaren, Jeremy’s success represents so much more. “Coming from an underrepresented background, the world didn’t always feel like it had space for me,” he reflects. “But at MassBay, I found a community. I found people who saw me. And now I get to live my dream—not just for me, but for everyone who’s ever felt unseen.”

As he looks ahead to the future in the prestigious world of elite performance vehicles, Jeremy remains grounded in gratitude. “MassBay helped me grow—not just as a technician, but as a person. This isn’t the end of my journey. It’s just the start of something powerful.”