Revere Public Schools Celebrate Juneteenth

On June 10, Revere Public Schools celebrated the legacy of Juneteenth and highlighted its ongoing importance in the district’s pursuit of equity and social justice. By embracing the rich history and significance of Juneteenth, RPS encourages open dialogue and collaboration among students, families, and educators.

From left, Poet Vick Breedy, Steven Morabito, Director of the City’s Office of Diversity, Equity, &

Inclusion, singer Janey David, Keynote Speaker Joan Cromwell, President of the Chelsea Black

Community, and Dr. Lourenço Garcia, Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Inclusion.

Together, we can build a brighter future that honors diversity and promotes understanding across all communities. By fostering these connections, we can inspire future generations to appreciate the value of equity and justice, ensuring that every voice is heard and respected. Let us work together to create a legacy of empowerment and unity that transcends boundaries and uplifts all individuals in our community.

Thank you to vocalist Assol Garcia, poet Vick Breedy, and the Lil Phunk dancers for sharing their art. A huge shout-out to our event sponsors, Lil Phunk, food providers Soul on Shawmut and Nos Casa Cafe, and HarborCOV, as well as our high school theater teacher, Kray Casper, and his wonderful theater students for helping decorate the Learning Common for this event.

Also, thank you to keynote speaker Joan Cromwell, President of the Chelsea Black Community, and our guests, Mayor Patrick Keefe and Senator Lydia Edwards, for their continued support!

You can watch the full celebration on RevereTV’s YouTube page tonight.