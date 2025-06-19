Scopa in Lynn Offers Delicious Italian Feasts on the Water

Special to the Journal

Scopa Italian Restaurant in Lynn offers guests a taste of Italy with waterfront views. Located at 829 Boston Street, Scopa is situated on the Saugus River and offers an expansive patio for al fresco dining. Indulge in a delightful culinary experience that captures the essence of a sunny Italian day.

Italian Delights

At Scopa, immerse yourself in the robust flavors of authentic Italian cuisine such as the Chicken Parmesan, Eggplant Lasagna, Lobster Risotto, Veal Marsala or Chicken Ziti and Broccoli. From antipasti to pasta, our menu features a variety of dishes made with the finest ingredients. Savor the simplicity and boldness of Italian flavors as you indulge in a bright Aperol spritz or robust Italian wine.

Scopa offers a warm and inviting atmosphere, reminiscent of a quaint Italian terrace. The bright and airy space and friendly staff create the perfect setting for a relaxed and enjoyable meal. Whether you’re here for a quick bite or a leisurely gathering, our restaurant will transport you to the heart of Italy.

Brunch at Scopa

Brunch is served at Scopa every Saturday and Sunday from 10a-1:00p. Start your day with a taste of Italy. From freshly baked pastries to hearty egg dishes, our breakfast menu is designed to satisfy every palate. Selections include buttermilk pancakes, egg sandwiches and steak and eggs. Enjoy a leisurely morning with a cup of rich Italian coffee or choose from our selection of teas. Whether you prefer sweet or savory, our breakfast offerings are crafted to transport you to the charming streets of Rome to the coast of the Italian Riviera.

Weekly Specials

Every Tuesday at Scopa is “Chicken Parm Tuesday” where a full serving of chicken parmesan is available for $16.95 per person.

On Wednesdays, Scopa has “Wine Down Wednesdays” which includes one bottle of wine, one appetizer, two entrees, and two desserts- all for $80 total.

Scopa is open Monday through Friday from 4pm to 10pm and Saturday and Sundays from 10a until 10p. For more information, log onto the website: Home | SCOPA ITALIAN. Scopa is located at 829 Boston Street in Lynn.