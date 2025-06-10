Council Approves Non-binding Referendum on Recreational Marijuana

By Adam Swift

Voters will have the chance to make their feelings known on legalized recreational marijuana sales in Revere with a non-binding referendum question on the November municipal election ballot.

Last week, the council voted 7-4 to approve a motion made by Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky to put the question on the ballot. Councillors Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Robert Haas III, Michelle Kelley, and Anthony Zambuto voted against the ballot measure.

Recreational marijuana sales in Massachusetts were approved by a state-wide ballot measure in 2016, but because Revere voters opposed the question, the city council was able to vote to prohibit the sales at that time.

Earlier this year, the council took up the question once again, but voted against lifting the prohibition on recreational sales. During the hearings before that vote, a number of Revere residents organized and appeared before the council to oppose lifting the prohibition.

“I know when we had the vote earlier this year, there was a group that opposed it and some of the councilors felt for the folks and voted no,” said Novoselsky. “I think we owe it to the rest of the city to hear from them, and I think the best way to do that is through a non-binding vote in the next election.”

After the vote in November, Novoselsky said the council would have time to address the issue before the end of its current session.

“I think it is time we get the whole city together to determine which way they want to go,” he said. “It is very important for this city to open the door, things have changed.”

Haas said he could not support the referendum, given the broad opposition to marijuana sales he has heard from his constituents. He said a number of residents he has spoken to have been concerned about rumors of marijuana dispensaries coming to Squire Road or Revere Beach.

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro said he saw both sides of the issue.

“Which leads me to say that there is no better way to hit all the demographics in the city, we heard from one group of people,” he said. “I’ve heard 50-50 on the issues. I voted yes on the last ballot question (on term limits), and I will vote yes again because I believe people should have a say on this.”

Guarino-Sawaya said she opposed the ballot referendum in part because it would be taking place during a non-mayoral election year where there was likely to be a low turnout that would not properly represent the will of the entire city.

Zambuto raised concerns about recent studies that show the negative impact of marijuana use and said he could not support the ballot question because of health concerns.