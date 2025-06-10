Crews Battle Three-alarm Fire on Payson Street

Staff Report

A three-alarm fire ripped through a triple decker on Payson Street early last Friday morning.

The first alarm came in for the fire at 14 Payson St. shortly before 2:15 a.m.

Crews battle the blaze that engulfed a three-story home on

Payson Street early Friday morning.

The Revere Fire Department sent 30 firefighters to the scene and the department was assisted by seven other departments in fighting the fire and coverage for the city.

There was one minor injury to a Revere firefighter as a result of the blaze, according to the Revere Fire Department.

The origin and cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Monday.

Several people were displaced as a result of the fire and were assisted by the Salvation Army at the scene.

Several roads around Payson Street were closed off in the early morning hours on Friday, but nearby Revere High School did open for the day.