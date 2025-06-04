Revere’s Prominent and Preeminent, World-Class, Medical Doctors and Medical Scientists

By John J. Henry

Now that high school and college graduation season is upon us looking back over the years at what a number of former students and graduates of Revere’s schools have achieved in higher education and in their chosen professions and careers, as they moved on from Revere, has proved to be very interesting. Beginning in the 1950’s and extending into the 1980’s, five world-class doctors were raised in Revere and received their early education in Revere schools.

The question raised, is their stature as world-class medical doctors and scientists an expression of nature or nurture? The nature versus nurture debate is about which part of a person’s intellect is more important, their inherited qualities, which include genes, or their personal family and environmental life experiences and influences relative to the way that they were raised. While the philosophical debate has gone on for thousands of years, whatever the case may be, five prominent and preeminent, world-class, doctors and medical scientists had their beginnings and received their early education in Revere. Here are their stories and medical accomplishments and achievements:

Dr. Charles A. Dinarello

Dr. Charles A. Dinarello graduated from Revere High School in 1961;he went on to study at Boston University graduating in 1965, (magna cum laude). After graduation he entered Yale University receiving his Doctor of Medicine degree, from Yale, in 1969. Following graduation from Yale he did his clinical training at Massachusetts General Hospital, and until 1996 he was a staff physician at New England Medical Center Hospital, as well as a professor of Medicine at Tufts University. Dr. Dinarello also served as a senior investigator at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.

Dr. Dinarello has also served on the editorial boards of several scientific journals and has published over 1000 original research articles and 250 reviews and book chapters on cytokines, particularly on Interleukin-1, and related cytokines.

Cytokines are small proteins that serve as chemical messengers in the immune system of the body to help cells communicate with each other, the so-called “software”, that runs the immune system to grow, behave and interact in specific ways, to fight allergens, pathogens and harmful substances, fighting off diseases and infection and may be the key to understanding and treating autoimmune disorders. Dr. Dinarello’s pioneering research work focuses on the development of cytokines-targeting biological therapies for the treatment of inflammatory diseases in humans such as rheumatoid arthritis, gout, Parkinson’s disease and the treatment of tumor progression in cancer. Dr.Dinarello is considered one of the founding fathers of cytokines having purified and the first to identify Interleukin-1, a protein that helps the body’s immune system fight infections.

Dr. Dinarello has trained over 50 medical investigators, many of whom are recognized as experts in their fields of medicine. The Institute for Science Information has listed Dr. Dinarello as the world’s 4th most cited scientist during the 20 years from 1983-2002.

In 1998 Dr.Dinarello was elected to the United States National Academy of Sciences, and in 2011 he became a foreign member of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences. He is a member of the Board of Governors of the Weizmann Institute, (Israel) and the Ben- Gurion University, (Israel). He is also the former Vice President of the American Society of Clinical Investigation and he also served as President of the International Cytokine Society.

He has received honorary degrees from the University of Marseille, (France), the Weizmann Institute of Science, (Israel), the University of Frankfurt, (Germany), Roosevelt University, (USA), Albany Medical College, (USA), Radbound University, (Netherlands), and Trinity College, (Ireland).

For his contributions to the field of Cytokines and medicine, Dr. Dinarello received the Squibb Award, (USA), the Ernest Jung Prize in Medicine, (Germany), the Chirone Prize, (Italian National Academy of Medicine), Carol Nachman Prize, (Germany), Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Madktoum Award, (United Arab Emirates), Beering Prize, (USA), Albany Prize in Medical Research, (USA), Crafoord Prize of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, (Sweden), presented to Dr. Dinarello by the King of Sweden, the Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darnstaedter Prize,(Germany),the Stanton Prize, also known as the Colorado Nobel Prize,(USA),the Novartis Prize in Clinical Immunology,(Switzerland), the Bonazinga Award,(USA),and in 2020 the Tang Prize(Taiwan).

Dr. Dinarello donates the monies from his prizes to the Interleukin Foundation, which he established in 2009 to support research on Cytokines.

Currently, Dr. Dinarello is the Distinguished Professor of Medicine-Infectious Diseases at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, Colorado.

Dr. Dennis A. Ausiello

Dr. Dennis A. Ausiello graduated from Revere High School in 1963 and he went on to study at Harvard College graduating, (cum laude), in 1967 with a Bachelors degree in Biochemical Science. After graduating from Harvard he entered the University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine, where he received his Doctorate of Medicine in 1971. After graduation he did his clinical training at Massachusetts General Hospital, (MGH). Dr. Ausiello has said that he has been at MGH, off and on, since he was 17 years old. Dr. Ausiello advanced as a physician at MGH to become Chief of Medicine in 1996 serving in that position for seventeen years developing the MGH medical department to one of the strongest and most renowned departments of medicine in the country. He currently serves as Chief of Medicine, Emeritus, at MGH.

Dr. Ausiello has also served as the Chief of the Massachusetts General Hospital Renal Unit and oversaw its development into one of the most sought-after research and training programs in the world in kidney disease. He has been closely involved with Mass General Brigham, linking the resources of the Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Dana Farber Cancer Institute to provide comprehensive health care. Dr. Ausiello also serves as director of the MD/PhD Program at Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He has also served as Chair of the Executive Committee on Research of the Massachusetts General Hospital, where he oversaw an annual research budget of $350 million dollars. He proudly describes MGH as one of the greatest research hospitals in the world.

Dr. Ausiello is a nationally recognized leader in academic medicine, having been elected to the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences in 1999, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2003. He served as President of the Association of American Physicians in 2006. He is the recipient of the Merit Award from the National Institute of Health. He also served as Chief Science Officer of the General Hospital Corporation, (a subsidy of Mass General Brigham, Inc.).

Dr. Ausiello has written for many publications, including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, on various health subjects including human genetics, clinical trials, and the relationship between the academy and industry. He has published widely on medicine in the twenty-first century and he is an internationally recognized scientist. Dr. Ausiello has published more than 150 papers and book chapters and co-edits Cecil’s textbook of Medicine, now in its 22nd edition. Dr. Ausiello has served as a council member the National Institute of Diabetes, the Digestive and Kidney Disease Advisory Council and the National Advisory Council on Aging. He served on the Board of Directors of the Broad Institute, an independent partnership of Harvard and MIT faculty working in human genetics, as well as the Board of Directors of the nonprofit organization, Research America, the leading advocate group for investment in biomedical research in the United States. He previously served on the Board of Directors of Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and on the Board of Directors of eleven other companies involved in medical biotech, and biotech devices.

Dr. Ausiello is currently the Director of the Center for Assessment Technology and Continuous Health (CATCH), which he founded as a joint effort between MGH and MIT physicians, scientists and engineers to provide real-time measurement of the human observable physical characteristics and properties in wellness and disease.

CATCH researchers are working to improve early diagnostics for disease, to develop better targeted therapies and to empower patients to use data to guide their treatment decisions and lifestyle choices. CATCH represents a critical step toward a transition in health care that will yield benefits in clinical care quality, discovery and innovation ultimately providing continuous and a fuller understanding of human health.

Dr. Ausiello also serves as the Jackson Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Ausiello has also made significant contributions, as a renal cell biologist, leading to a better understanding of diseases such as Cystic Fibrosis. He is an internationally recognized research scientist for his substantial contributions in cell biology.

Dr. Steve Davis

Dr. Steve Davis graduated from Revere High School in 1980 and he went on to study at Johns Hopkins University receiving his bachelor’s degree in 1984. After graduation he entered the University of Vermont receiving his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1989. Following graduation he did his clinical training at Pittsburg Children’s Hospital from 1989-1992 and he served as Chief Resident from 1992-1993. Dr. Davis completed a fellowship in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine at Johns Hopkins in 1996, and he also received a Master’s Degree in Medical Management from Heinz College at Carnegie Mellon University, where he served on the faculty teaching leadership development. Dr. Davis also received a Master’s Degree in Strategic Leadership from Michigan State University. Dr. Davis was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Hillcrest Hospital, in Ohio, a 500-bed facility with 2,500 employees, (part of the Cleveland Clinic system), serving from 1996-2015.

Dr. Davis was subsequently appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in, 2015, and played a key leadership position in the planning and construction of the $600 million dollar Critical Care Building.

In 2021 Cincinnati Children’s Hospital named Dr. Davis as their Chief Executive Officer. Cincinnati Children’s

Hospital is the Cincinnati region’s largest hospital, a $2.6 billion dollar nonprofit hospital, with a workforce of more than 16,500 employees. Dr. Davis has stated that his goal is to change and improve healthcare for the children of Cincinnati and beyond and that, “he envisioned a world where children can reach their fullest potential, where racial and economic disparities would be eliminated and where the zip code you were born into doesn’t shorten your life expectancy or your quality of life.” Dr. Davis has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Medical Center since 2021. In 2022 Dr. Davis became the Vice Chair of an international network of more than 140 pediatric hospitals, “The Children’s Hospital Solutions for Patient Safety” which has saved more than 29,075 children from serious harm and has lead to an estimated saving of $635.9 million.

In 2023-2024 and again in 2024-2025 U.S. News and World Report named Cincinnati Children’s Hospital as the number one children’s hospital in the United States, replacing Boston Children’s Hospital. The best children’s hospitals list also includes national ranking across 10 pediatric specialties. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital was named in the top 10 of each area and number one in cancer care, diabetes and endocrinology, neonatology and urology. Dr. Davis has stated, “We are incredibility proud and honored to be recognized as the best pediatric hospital in the nation.”

Dr. Michael Viola

Dr. Michael Viola graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Revere in 1955 and went on to study at Princeton University graduating in 1959. After graduation he entered McGill University in Canada, graduating in 1964 receiving his doctor medicine degree. Following graduation from McGill he did his clinical training at Yale medical center in internal medical from 1964-1966. Dr. Viola also did a residency in internal medicine at New York Presbyterian Hospital from 1968-1969. He has served on the staff of Memorial Slone Kettering Cancer Center in New York, and the National Cancer Institute of the National Institute of Health in Washington D.C. Dr. Viola has also held Professorships in medicine at a number of medical schools including at the State University of New York, where he served as Head of Medical Oncology and Director of the Cancer Center. He left academic medicine to become Director of Life and Medical Sciences in the US Department of Energy.

Dr. Viola credits his local doctor in, (Revere), who encouraged his interest in medicine while at the same time he became aware of the medical activist work of Dr. Albert Schweitzer, the world-renowned Nobel Price winner, for his reverence for life helping the poor and down trodden people in African villages. Dr. Viola decided to charter his own medical course beyond the neighborhood family medical practice to become more of a medical activist, in the reverence for life style of Dr. Schweitzer. Dr. Viola’s medical career has been dedicated to the principle, espoused by Dr. Schweitzer, that “the purpose of human life is to serve, and to show compassion and the will to help others.”

While serving as Director of the Cancer Center in New York, the Gulf War in Iraq began. As he watched the bombing of Baghdad on TV he knew that five million residents of Baghdad were experiencing tragedy on the ground, with no electricity, no water, and no sewerage systems. It was a public-health crisis. So in 1991 Dr. Viola founded and directed, Medicine for Peace, (MFP), a medical relief and advocacy organization dedicated to providing care to victims of war. Dr. Viola and MFP have conducted medical programs during armed conflicts, and natural disasters, in El Salvador, Iraq, Bosnia and Haiti. In 1995, MFP focused on Bosnia, in the wake of the massacre of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys who were killed. MFP launched a school-based mental health project and remained in Bosnia providing services for more than five years. MFP’s more recent humanitarian work operates outside the theatre of war. In Haiti MFP established a cervical cancer detection program in mobile clinics, and helped to improve the cancer treatment infrastructure of Haiti. Dr. Viola has been Director of Medicine for MFP for more than 25 years.

Dr. Viola has received a number of humanitarian awards including the International Award from the Christian Organization, Pax Christi, which recognizes grassroots activists working against violence and injustice in ongoing conflicts. He also received an honorary degree, in human letters, from St. Joseph’s College in New York. He is the recipient of the McGill University Medical Alumni, Global Award for Community Service, for treating patients in war torn Iraq and Bosnia and for setting up cancer detection clinics in Haiti. The award stated, that through his community service Dr. Viola has shown that a physician not only diagnosis ailments but can identify human rights abuses, and treats more than just individuals but can rally other doctors to help heal entire populations.

Dr. Viola also received the 2019 TASSC International Human Rights Award, for providing medical services to alleviate suffering to survivors of torture. Dr. Viola also received the Princeton University Plasma Physics Laboratory Award, for his service in transferring his research from the laboratory to the marketplace, and to the world. Dr. Viola has been highlighted on ABC and NBC Nightly News, Good Morning America, and The McLaughlin Report and in featured articles in numerous newspapers throughout the country including the New York Times and New York Newsday. Dr. Viola has been featured in two award-winning documentaries, “Children of the Cradle” and “Opening Hearts” which recounts the story of Dr. Viola’s work with Iraqi children. Dr. Viola is currently a medical internist in Hyattsville, Maryland with over 60 years of experience in the medical field.

Dr. Leonard Guarente

Dr. Leonard Guarente attended the Revere Public Schools from 1952-1966. He went on to study at Boston College High School, graduating first in his class in 1970. He subsequently entered the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, (MIT), graduating in 1974 with a BS degree in biology. Following graduation from MIT he entered Harvard University graduating in 1978 with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in molecular biology. In 1981 Dr. Guarente returned to MIT as a professor achieving tenure in 1986. In 1991 Dr. Guarente launched the Aging Studies Program at the MIT Center on Aging to answer the age-old questions: Why do living things age? What genes influence aging? Is it possible to extend youthfulness by means of genetic manipulation? Dr. Guarente has been analyzing these questions throughout his academic career.

In 1995 Dr. Guarente developed the theory that longevity genes, which help organisms withstand stressful conditions, offer protective benefits that can extend life span and improve overall health if activated long enough. Dr. Guarente has shown that the longevity genes produce proteins called Sirtuins, which control a myriad of cells activating or inactivating these proteins. Using this mechanism in response to stress, Dr. Guarente believes, that Sirtuins, can act as a master regulator of cells in response to stress. Dr. Guarente has been focusing his studies on Sirtuins and how they coordinate a variety of hormonal networks, regulatory proteins, and other genes, with a net effect of keeping cells alive and healthy. Sirtuins play an essential role in cell survival, energy metabolism, inflammation, and aging and are potential therapeutic targets of type 2 diabetes, and cancer. Dr. Guarente has stated that Sirtuins are not likely to substantially extend life, but can make a major impact on the extension of our good health. Dr. Guarente feels that Sirtuins could be the key not to how long we live but an improvement in how long we stay healthy increasing our health span. Dr. Guarente is hopeful that Sirtuin-boosting drugs, which will slow aging, will appear as a pharmaceutical drug within the next 10 to 20 years.

In 2000 Dr. Guarente was appointed as Novartis professor of biology at MIT. In 2023 Dr. Guarente authored the book, “Ageless Quest, One Scientist’s Search For Genes That Prolong Youth”.

Dr. Guarente is currently the Director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging Research of Aging at MIT.

Our five local doctors have risen to both prominence and preeminence, in their respective fields of medical science. They have made significant contributions to medical science and they have earned and deserve the deepest admiration of our community for their dedication to medicine. Their contributions to medical science have and will continue to shape medical science now and into the future, ensuring that both current and future generations benefit from their dedicated work as they continue to fulfill their responsibility and obligation of what it is to be a doctor, as stated by Hippocrates, the ancient Greek founder of medicine,

“That wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity.

John J. Henry served as City Clerk of the City of Revere for thirty-two years from 1977-2009. He has written numerous articles about Revere and its people.