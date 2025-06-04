Community Scholarship Winners Honored by Council

By Adam Swift

The recipients of the 2025 City of Revere Community Scholarships were presented with Certificates of Achievement at Monday night’s city council meeting.

The four graduating Revere High School seniors will each receive a $2,000 scholarship to help pay for tuition or other expenses as they head to college next year.

The community scholarships are funded through taxpayers who voluntarily contribute to the fund on their tax bills, according to Mayor Patrick Keefe. Keefe also thanked former mayor Dan Rizzo for helping to fund the scholarship.

“I was very proud to see the names of these selections, because they are students you probably all know very well,” said Keefe. “They have done a really great job in our community. I am very proud of each and every one of them, and they are all going to be going off to great institutions next year.”

Rose Burns, the mayoral aide who chairs the scholarship committee, said the voting committee considers financial need, character, scholastic record, and extracurricular activities when awarding the scholarships.

“This year, we were able to give four graduates from Revere High School $2,000 each to put toward their college tuition or other college expenses,” Burns said.

This year’s scholarship awardees included Jordan Martelli, who will be attending Merrimack College for forensics; Ava Cassinello, who will be attending Stonehill College to study communications disorders; Susie Nicolas, who will be attending Suffolk University to study business; and Yanni Patel, who will be attending the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Services to study nursing.