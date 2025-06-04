Revere Police Promotions Ceremony Held in City Council Chambers

By Cary Shuman

Thomas Malone was promoted to Revere Police captain, Joseph Internicola was promoted to lieutenant, and Keith Lessner was promoted to sergeant during an impressive ceremony May 28 in the City Council Chambers.

City Clerk Ashley Melnik administered the oaths of office to the three officers before a capacity crowd of family, friends, city officials and professional colleagues in the Revere Police Department.

Mayor Patrick Keef congratulated the officers and their families on their promotions.

“It’s an extremely special honor for me as Mayor to present these distinguished promotions to three deserving men,” said Keefe. “My pride in today’s ceremony is even more personal due to some meaningful relationships I have with each member.”

Captain Thomas Malone

“Captain Malone, a lifelong resident of city, has been a public servant for 30 years. His family has been strong participants in our community for as long as I can recall. Capt. Malone has earned the honor to serve in his new role because of his unwavering commitment to public safety, and I know he will represent all of our residents and his colleagues on the force with dignity and respect. I am proud to call you Captain.”

Sgt. Keith Lessner

“Sgt. Lessner is a friend and former competitor: We were rival athletes in neighboring communities. Keith’s energy, attitude, and competitiveness make our police force stronger. He is a positive role model to our residents, specifically our young students, who look up to those in positions of authority. Keith’s no-nonsense approach to his craft is refreshing, to say the least, and should serve as an example to the newer officers on the force.”

Lt. Joseph Internicola

“I save Lt. Internicola for last, because it’s no secret that Joe is like a brother to me. He embodies what we all want in a police officer: He is strong, yet compassionate. He is intelligent, respectful and determined. He is the definition of servant-oriented leadership. I know he has used his life experiences to develop his approach to being a good officer. His work with Mass Badge, his relationships in our schools, and his relationship with our elder residents is unmatched.

“Joe is a true hero to his family: his beautiful wife, Deana, and his children, Joseph, Gia, Sabrina, and Viviana. Your support to him is support to the City of Revere.” “Congratulations to Tom, Keith, and Joe. Thank you to your families for allowing them to serve our community. We are stronger, we are safer, and we are a better city because of each of you,” concluded Mayor Keefe.