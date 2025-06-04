For those of us who are long-time Red Sox fans, the 1967 Impossible Dream team marked a turning point in the fortunes of the Sox. It was a year when they went from being among the worst teams in baseball to winning the American League pennant for the first time since 1946, and came within a whisker of winning the World Series.

As youngsters, we listened over and over to the record album that was made to commemorate that memorable season of the Kardiac Kids. The album was narrated by Ken Coleman, who at that time was the voice of the Red Sox.

One of the memorable lines on the album, in which Coleman summarized the annual lament of Sox’ fans prior to ‘67, whose hopes for glory in spring training never were borne out, was this: “When April’s high aspirations turned to September’s tears.”

That has been the case for Sox fans for the past few miserable seasons in which the Sox have finished dead last in the American League East. But at least the Sox were in the hunt for a playoff spot up to the All-Star break before they hit the skids.

But this year, it would appear that at the beginning of June, Boston’s chances of reaching the playoffs are the proverbial slim to none.

So to paraphrase the Impossible Dream record:

“April’s high aspirations

have turned to June’s frustrations.”