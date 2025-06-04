Police Chief David Callahan Announces Retirement after More than 34 years of Service to the City of Revere

Capt. LaVita will assume role of Interim Chief

Speical to the Journal

Police Chief David Callahan.

On Tuesday, June 3, Chief of Police David J. Callahan announced his retirement from the Revere Police Department. A Revere native and proud graduate of Revere Public Schools, Chief Callahan is retiring after more than 34 years of service to the department.

“Under Chief Callahan’s leadership, the city has experienced some of our best public safety metrics in recent history,” said Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. He continued, “The city of Revere is better for his service, and we wish him an enjoyable retirement. Thank you, Chief Callahan, for your dedication to the city of Revere and all its residents.”

Captain Maria LaVita.

Chief Callahan commented: “It’s been a privilege to have spent the last 34 years in service to the people of Revere. I am grateful for the opportunities for growth over the course of my career, and for the strong relationships I have built within the department. I thank both the members of the Revere Police Department, and the residents of Revere for your trust, and I am hopeful for the next chapter ahead.”

Effective immediately, Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. has appointed Captain Maria LaVita to assume the role of interim chief until a permanent chief is selected. In the coming weeks, the City of Revere will initiate a thorough and robust process to select the department’s next chief. Per department policy, all Revere Police captains and lieutenants with more than five years of experience in the department will be invited to apply.

“I look forward to working with the community members of Revere, our elected officials, and the men and women of the Revere Police Department. It is an honor to be appointed as interim chief of this dedicated police department in the city where I was born and raised,” said Captain LaVita. “I’m a firm believer in utilizing technology to improve efficiency and transparency, as well as officer and public safety. I will work collaboratively with those both inside and outside the department to improve the quality of service we provide, prioritize officer wellness, reduce crime and build on public trust.”

Chief Callahan commanded the Drug Control Unit and served in the Criminal Investigation Unit for eight years. He received the Massachusetts State Police Medal of Merit in 2012 for heroic off duty actions in his response to a fatal tractor-trailer rollover. Throughout his career, he has been an advocate for community policing, recruitment for a police department that reflects the diversity of the city of Revere, and modern, specialized officer training.

Captain Maria La Vita has served in the Revere Police Department for over 29years. For the past eight years, Captain LaVita has been the commander of the Criminal Investigation Division. Captain LaVita graduated from Revere High School in 1992, earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Fitchburg State College in 1996, and a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Western New England College in 1999. In 2007, she earned her law degree from New England Law Boston, having graduated Magna Cum Laude.