News Briefs

Eid ul-Adha Festival Returns to Revere This Sunday

The annual Eid ul-Adha Festival, presented by AICP Massachusetts, the City of Revere, and other community partners, is set to take place this Sunday, June 8, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The celebration will be held at The Fields at Griswold Park, located at 43 St. Mary’s Way in Revere.

This family-friendly event promises a joyous afternoon for all ages. Attendees can look forward to live Madih performances, a variety of local vendors, and delicious food. For entertainment, there will be bounce houses, games, prizes, and even a petting zoo.

Organizers encourage everyone to join in the festivities, bringing family, friends, and neighbors for a day of community and celebration. The event is open to the public.

USS Constitution to Get Underway in Honor of D-Day and the U.S. Marine Corps

USS Constitution is scheduled to get underway from the Charlestown Navy Yard, Massachusetts, on Friday, June 6, at 10:00 a.m.

This underway honors the Allied D-Day invasion of Europe during World War II and serves as a salute to all Marine Corps veterans, active-duty service members and their families as we celebrate the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday.

The ship will be closed to the public in the morning and will reopen to the public from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. following her return to port.

During the underway, USS Constitution will render a 21-gun salute off Fort Independence on Castle Island at approximately 11:30 a.m., followed by a 17-gun salute as she passes the U.S. Coast Guard Base Boston—the former site of Edmund Hartt’s shipyard, where the ship was built and launched on October 21, 1797.

The underway will be visible from the Boston Harborwalk, Castle Island, and the Charlestown Navy Yard. USS Constitution is open for free public visitation Tuesday through Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

All guests age 18 and older must present a valid state or federal photo ID or passport to board the ship.

As the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State, USS Constitution played a vital role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, safeguarding American sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.